Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Maria Braccini Joins Him At Miami Open, Reveals How She Spends Time There While Italian Star is Busy

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Jannik Sinner Instagram and Maria Braccini Instagram official accounts

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has a girlfriend. Although the 22-year-old Australian Open winner doesn’t speak much about it, there are enough signs that he is dating someone. The mystery girlfriend of Jannik Sinner is Maria Braccini, a social media influencer who often posts about her life on Instagram.

Sinner and Braccini are both from Italy, and as per rumors, they both know each other very well. Rumors also suggest that the duo are dating, although neither of them have come out and explicitly said it. They are both very active on social media, and yet have done exceptionally well to keep their private life under wraps.

One of the main indicators that hints towards their relationship is the amazing coincidence of Braccini’s whereabouts. As per Maria Braccini’s current Instagram post, she is in Miami, visiting the Magic City and mainly exploring the place tourist-style. It cannot simply be a coincidence that the two, who are rumored to be dating, are both in Miami. Sinner is currently playing in the Miami Open 2024.

Maria Braccini is a 23-year-old model who was 303,000 followers on Instagram. They duo have successfully kept their relationship private for four years now. This is not unlike Carlos Alcaraz and his girlfriend Maria Gonzalez Giminez, who have also kept their relationship private.

What does Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Maria Braccini’s posts speak about her?

Maria Braccini’s most recent Instagram post shows her in the streets of Miami, sipping what seems to be a tasty beverage. She is exploring the bustling night life, the street arts, and the sandy beaches of Miami, as per her photo dump. She was also dancing in the beach in another post.

16 weeks ago, she was in Turin, wearing a bright orange-colored jacket and displaying the scenes from the city. This timeline also checks out, since around that time the Nitto ATP Finals was happening in Turin. This may be further proof that Sinner and Braccini are definitely dating since she keeps traveling places where Sinner goes to play. But they still don’t want to come out in open together.

Paris, the Oktoberfest in Munich, and London are some of the other places she has visited in recent times. Looks like, independent of Jannik Sinner, Maria Braccini is living quite the glamorous life as an Instagram model and traveling the world.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

