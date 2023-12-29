"He Beat Novak Djokovic in Straight Sets...": Australian Open Article Suggests Daniil Medvedev Is Ready for His First Major Down Under

The tennis season is set to begin as the players get ready for the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the year is generating a buzz among fans as tennis stars will return after a break. The tournament in 2024 is set to be competitive. However, according to a recent article by the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev could be the favorite to win his first Australian Open title.

Daniil Medvedev has come close to win the Australian Open on a couple of occasions. The Russian has lost two finals in consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. Although the 27-year-old is yet to register a Grand Slam win in Australia, he has already won the US Open. The Russian would hope he can finally win the Australian Open in 2024 after coming close a few times.

According to the Australian Open article, Daniil Medvedev will be one of the favorites for the title in 2024. The Russian has enjoyed recent success against top players and might be set to finally win the title. Medvedev defeated Djokovic last year in Dubai, when the Serbian had a 15-0 winning record to the season. Performances like that will give the Russian confidence going into the tournament.

“He beat Djokovic in straight sets on a hard court in Dubai, when Djokovic at that point had built a flawless 15-0 record to begin the season.”

Although Novak Djokovic will start the tournament as the favorite to defend his title, people cannot sleep on Daniil Medvedev. The Russian is one of the players to watch out for in the coming season starting with Australian Open.

Reasons why Daniil Medvedev could win the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev is a hard-court specialist. The Russian has an impressive record on hard-courts where he has performed better than anybody. The 27-year-old won 66 matches in 2023 and 49 of them came on hard-courts. Also 4 out of the Russian’s five titles came on hard-courts too. Along with being a hard-court specialist, the Russian is also highly motivated. In a recent interview, Medvedev admitted that he has the highest motivation to succeed at this stage of his career.

Medvedev came very close to winning the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022. The Russian was outclassed by Novak Djokovic in 2021 but was one set away against Rafael Nadal in 2022. The Spaniard came back from 2 sets and a break down to clinch a memorable win in the final. However, the Russian has since beaten all his top rivals and could be set to get his hands on the trophy. The eyes of the tennis community will be on Medvedev to see if he could finally go one step ahead at the Australian Open in 2024.