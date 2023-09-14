“He Should Rest Well”: Novak Djokovic Set To Skip $8 Million Event Says Former Wimbledon Champion

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the crowd during the trophy presentation ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

As the tennis season barrels towards its climax, Novak Djokovic finds himself planning the tournaments that he would play in till the end of the season. The 36-year-old Serbian is still going strong and winning Grand Slams but has admitted that he needs to take care of his body. Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has hinted that the Serbian will skip the Shanghai Masters to take a break from tennis.

Shanghai Masters is returning after a 4-year absence and Djokovic’s decision to skip the Chinese tour will leave the fans’ disappointed. However, the Serbian is playing at the Davis Cup just days after his US Open win and after playing in the long American season. Other big stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have opted out of the Davis Cup and are currently taking a break from tennis.

Novak Djokovic will skip the China tour according to his coach

Novak Djokovic is fresh from winning a record 24th Grand Slam title in men’s tennis at the US Open and the Serb is showing no signs of stopping. The 36-year-old is back practicing on court days after his US Open triumph and preparing to represent his country Serbia at the Davis Cup.

Serbia are set to face Spain in what promises to be a thrilling encounter but the much anticipated Alcaraz-Djokovic will not take place after the Spaniard withdrew from the tournament.

Speaking to Sportklub, Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic hinted that the Serbian will miss the China trip and take a break from playing the Shanghai Masters. The Shanghai Masters, returning after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boasts a staggering prize pool of 8 million dollars, making it a lucrative event on the tennis calendar. However, Djokovic’s coach believes the Serbian will skip the tournament to get a rest.

“I know he is going to the Davis Cup, after that, he should rest well and regroup. I don’t think he will go to China, but he will have to play at least one more event before Turin and the finals. Maybe Paris.”

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are both choosing the tournaments to compete in wisely as both players are aiming to finish the year as world number 1.

The race for year end world number 1

The year-end world No. 1 ranking is a coveted prize in the world of tennis, and Djokovic is well aware of the stakes. Skipping the Shanghai Masters could be a calculated gamble, as it opens the door for rising star Carlos Alcaraz to potentially make a significant leap in the rankings.

If Alcaraz competes and wins the event he would earn 1000 valuable ranking points, which could narrow the gap between him and Djokovic in the year-end rankings.

However, Djokovic’s motivations extend beyond personal records. He is also fueled by a desire to contribute to his country’s tennis legacy and win the Davis Cup. Serbia has produced a remarkable crop of tennis talent, and Djokovic continues to be a driving force in winning trophies for Serbia.

As the race for year-end world No. 1 intensifies, Djokovic and Alcaraz must carefully strategize their schedules to maximize their chances. Both players are well aware that every match, every point, and every tournament could be pivotal in determining who emerges as the year-end world No. 1.