“Honey, This Is Not Deuce, This Is an Ace!”: Serena Williams Cheekily Endorses Iconic $23 Worth US Open Cocktail

Serena Williams has once again taken the US Open by storm, not just by gracing the stands to watch matches featuring players like Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov, but also by making waves on social media. While her stylish denim outfit has already gone viral, it’s her TikTok video after that, featuring the famous Honey Deuce cocktail, that has truly captivated her fans.

Serena Williams finally got to try the legendary Honey Deuce cocktail at the US Open pic.twitter.com/DPfp6bKLrj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 2, 2024



In the video, Serena playfully sipped on the cocktail and joked:

“Honey, this is not a deuce, this is an ace! Let’s rename it ’cause it’s good, oh boy!”

Her cheeky endorsement has only added to her already incredible social media presence, proving that Serena’s wit is as sharp as any of her shots on the tennis court. She took another sip after that, clearly enjoying every drop of the drink.

It’s no wonder Serena is such a social media superstar—not only does she dominate on the tennis court and in the fashion world, but she also knows how to keep her millions of followers entertained and engaged.

Serena’s presence at Dimitrov’s match just made the win all the more special for him. In the post match interview he was asked if the ultimate champion being there made him nervous, and his answer got the best reaction out of Williams.

The TikTok video was just what the doctor ordered for Grey Goose, the makers of Honey Deuce. The brand is also the official cocktail partner of the US Open 2024.

Serena adds to the legacy of the Honey Deuce

The Honey Deuce cocktail has become a cultural phenomenon at the US Open and for good reason. With last year’s sales reaching a whopping $9.9 million, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of this delicious drink.

Seeing its success, Grey Goose decided to bump up the price from $22 to $23 this season, knowing that the demand would still be sky-high.

Thanks to Serena’s video, the Honey Deuce has now reached an even broader audience. With the American legend boasting approximately 27.5 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, her fun and light-hearted endorsement has likely opened up the cocktail to even more potential customers.

As the US Open continues, fans are not just watching the matches—they’re also eagerly following Serena’s every move, both on and off the court. Whether it’s her stylish outfits, her sharp wit, or her love for the Honey Deuce, Serena continues to leave a lasting impression at Flushing Meadows.