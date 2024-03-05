How Does Rafael Nadal Spend His $323 Million Riches?

Rafael Nadal is one of the richest tennis players of all time, courtesy of a glorious career spanning over two decades. He is second only to Novak Djokovic on the list of highest prize money earners in men’s tennis.

Nadal has used his $323 million USD wealth to acquire some tastefully lavish possessions. The Spaniard is seemingly a passionate gearhead, owning some elite supercars. The most modest car in his garage is a Kia Stinger, which retails in the range of approximately $35,000-$55,000 USD. He is the brand ambassador for the South Korean automobile company, thus explaining the choice.

Other luxurious wheels include two Mercedes Benz cars, both comfortably in the $150,000 USD region. Rafael Nadal also drives a Ferrari 458 Italia, which starts from $239,000. The most expensive car in his collection, though, is the Aston Martin DBS, famously seen in the recent James Bond movies. The sportscar reportedly costs upwards of $314,000 USD, and could even touch the half-million dollar mark.

Nadal’s collection of pricey luxurious vehicles does not end there. He owns a 80 Sunreef Power catamaran yacht named ‘Great White’, which he purchased for $5.4 million USD in 2019. With a length of 24 meters and 360 square meters of living space, it stands out when docked in the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s coastal home town of Mallorca.

To go along with his luxurious yacht, he purchased a $4.3 million USD chalet right on the Mallorcan beachfront. When docked, the Great White is visible from this sprawling 7,000 square meter villa. With lavish vehicles on the land and the sea, Nadal did not forget air travel. As per Tennis365, he also owns a Cessna Citation CJ2+ private jet, bought for $5 million USD in 2010.

Rafael Nadal has invested a large chunk of his wealth

Nadal’s expenses are not limited to purchasing opulent vehicles or houses. He diverts a lot of his money into investments, some of which are now world famous and have given great returns.

He has invested a lot of time and money into developing the Rafa Nadal Academy. Founded in Mallorca in 2016, the Rafa Nadal Academy has since spread to Cancun, Greece, Hong Kong, and Kuwait. The main academy has over 40 courts, including clay and hard. The premises also house a school and residences for the full-time students.

Rafael Nadal has also put a significant sum into the hospitality business. He is a founding member of Mabel Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of Mabel Capital. Along with other investors like Cristiano Ronaldo and Pau Gasol, he owns the Tatel and Toto chains of restaurants. The former has six outlets across the world, with a new branch set to open in Dubai. Similarly, Toto’s second outlet will also come up in the Emirati city.

Apart from this, Nadal has also used his wealth to acquire a 19th century property in Madrid. Worth $30 million USD, it will reportedly be renovated into a posh residential estate.