How Emma Navarro Has Many Shots at Creating Tennis First at Charleston Open Thanks to Billionaire Dad Ben Navarro Even if She Doesn’t Win 2024 Title

Emma Navarro has started her 2024 WTA Tour season with a title victory at the Hobart International 2024 tournament in Australia. It was her career’s first title and Navarro becoming stronger by the day, she has a chance to be a part of history. She is currently playing at the Charleston Open, which is headed by her billionaire father, Ben Navarro. This year as well as surely in years to come, the American has a chance to become the first player in tennis history and surely from the United States, to win a WTA event and, in the future, lead it from the front administration and ownership-wise.

Additionally, the title sponsor of the event is Credit One Bank, which her father owns too. Emma Navarro has focused more on the WTA Tour and is yet to step into her family line of business. She has three siblings, and her sister, Meggie Navarro, is a rising collegiate tennis player. Navarro has two brothers as well, Earl Navarro and Owen Navarro. Apart from spending family time, she has not publicly yet hinted at entering into the family business once she calls it quits in a few years’ time.

The 22-year-old admits that Charleston is her favorite city in the world to play in. In an interview with Gardens and Guns, Navarro mentioned she trained in the live-to-play academy for 15 years. She considers it as her home and knows the city well. Navarro felt that the support of the Charleston fans encouraged her to raise her game on the court.

The World No.20 loves taking her dogs out on Sullivan’s beach in the early hours in Charleston. She also finds the time to get her bagels and coffee from her favorite places.

After having spent so many years in the city, Navarro understands the people around her home city. It would be helpful for her in the coming years when she gets involved in business since she would be aware of how to get things done at the Charleston Open, keeping fan and player experiences in mind.

Emma Navarro hoping to near $1.5 million career prize money mark at the Charleston Open

After making its debut on the tennis tour in 1973, the 48th edition of the Charleston Open is underway. One of the favorites to win the event is Navarro, who is playing in the event for the fifth time. Her past four appearances at the event have been as a wildcard entry, but this year, she entered the main draw as the 10th seed.

In the 2023 edition, she was ranked No.118 and exited in the first round. This year, the American has climbed almost 100 places in the rankings and is into the fourth round. Like her father, Navarro became a millionaire at a young age.

Ben Navarro’s net worth stands at $3 billion dollars, making his daughter one of the wealthiest players on the WTA Tour even before she picked up a tennis racquet. She and Jessica Pegula are among the billionaires present on the WTA tour. Pegula’s father has approximately 6.7 billion dollars, which makes her the richest tennis player at the moment globally.

On the other hand, Emma Navarro has amassed $1.4 million worth of prize money in her career by herself. She could cross the 1.5 million mark if she manages to capture the title, as the prize money for the winner this year at the Charleston Open is $142,000 as per Perfect Tennis. It would be a proud moment for the Navarro family, as her father could be the one to hand over the trophy to the winner during the finale.