Emma Navarro Reveals 2 Ways of Enjoying Herself at Home Ahead of Cincinnati Open

Emma Navarro is all about balance—both on and off the court. Ahead of the Cincinnati Open, the young tennis star shared a couple of Instagram stories that highlight just how much she values her downtime. For Navarro, two things bring her joy when she’s at home—playing with her dog and grilling up some burgers on the barbecue.

In the posts, Navarro can be seen having a blast with her furry friend, showing off their playful bond. It’s clear that her dog is a big part of her life, providing that much-needed relaxation between her intense training sessions.

Emma is seen to be resting at home and recharging prior to her upcoming matches pic.twitter.com/VovrKu1Yn0 — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 13, 2024



And when she’s not on the court or playing with her dog, Navarro enjoys firing up the barbecue and indulging in some good old-fashioned burger-making. It’s a side of her that fans love to see. A top-tier athlete who knows how to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Navarro’s home is not just a place for relaxation, though. It’s a significant part of her journey in tennis. The house, which has been in her family for years, is located not too far from the venue of the Cincinnati Open, making it a convenient spot for her to retreat to after a long day of matches.

The house’s value, both in terms of real estate and sentimental worth, is considerable. She was born in New York but raised in Charleston, California. Navarro often shares glimpses of her life at home on social media, giving fans a peek into the place where she grew up and was nurtured into the player she is today.

Navarro The Billionaire Heiress

Emma Navarro’s father, Ben Navarro, is a billionaire banker with a significant presence in the sports industry. He founded Sherman Financial Group in 1998 and has since expanded his investments to include Credit One Bank and Beemok Hospitality Collection. He also owns the WTA 500 Charleston Open and holds the rights to the Cincinnati Open.

His net worth is estimated to be over $1.5 billion dollars. Ultimately, Emma, her sister and two of her brothers will inherit all this wealth. Hence, in the future, Emma might become one of the richest tennis players in the world.

Her father, who has played a crucial role in her tennis career, is also a frequent feature in her posts. It’s no secret that her family has been her backbone, supporting her every step of the way. The close-knit family atmosphere has clearly had a positive impact on her career. Helping her stay grounded despite the pressures of professional tennis.

In an interview with the Charleston Magazine, she gave a lot of credit of her tennis career to her father.

“He wanted it to be a family sport,” she said. “I have two older brothers, and they both played. As soon as I was old enough and strong enough to hold a racquet, I was out there on the court with them.”

As for her path to the final in Cincinnati, Navarro has some tough competition ahead. But with her solid preparation and the comfort of home life keeping her spirits high, she’s more than ready to take on the challenge.