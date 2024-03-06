How Much is Indian Wells 2024 Prize Money?

mobile app bar

Image Credits: Indian Wells © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indian Wells is the first tournament of the famous ‘Sunshine Double’ swing in North America in the annual tennis calendar. Known as the ‘Fifth Grand Slam’, the Indian Wells 2024 will be held from 6th March, with the final scheduled for 17 March. The Indian Wells 2024 prize money is a record $19 million USD, which is the most for any Masters 1000 event including both ATP and WTA.

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions this year in the singles categories. However, with more prize money than ever, players will not only win important points, but also take home a hefty sum of money. The $19 million USD prize money will be divided among the singles and doubles tournaments. The prize breakdown and the points available are as follow.

SINGLESATP POINTSWTA POINTSPRIZE MONEY (ALL IN USD)
WINNER1000 POINTS1000 POINTS$1,100,000
FINALIST650 POINTS650 POINTS$585,000
SEMI-FINALIST400 POINTS400 POINTS$325,000
QUARTER-FINALIST200 POINTS200 POINTS$185,000
FOURTH ROUND100 POINTS100 POINTS$101,000
THIRD ROUND50 POINTS50 POINTS$59,100
SECOND ROUND30 POINTS30 POINTS$42,000
FIRST ROUND10 POINTS10 POINTS$30,050

Along with record prize money, the winner will earn 1000 points, while the finalist will earn 650 points. Moreover, the semi-finalist will earn $325,000 in prize money along with 400 points. Also, the quarter-finalist will earn 200 points along with $185,000 in prize money. There are points on offer for every player with even the first and second round offering points.

Indian Wells 2024 prize money for doubles tournaments

Also, there will be points on offer for various doubles teams. Along with a maximum prize money of $447,300, there are 1000 points on offer. However, the first round doubles team will not earn any points. With the draw and line-up set for the singles as well as doubles, the Indian Wells 2024 is set to be a blockbuster event.

 DOUBLESPRIZE MONEYPOINTS
WINNER$447,3001000 POINTS
FINALIST$236,800600 POINTS
SEMI-FINALIST$127,170360 POINTS
QUARTER-FINALIST$63,600180 POINTS
SECOND ROUNDF$34,10090 POINTS
FIRST ROUND$18,6400 POINTS

 

