How Novak Djokovic Made an Effort to Improve Bond with Rafael Nadal With Class Act

June 11, 2012; Paris, FRANCE; Novak Djokovic (SRB), left, and Rafael Nadal (ESP) greet each other after receiving their awards after the men’s singles finals of the 2012 French Open at Roland Garros. Nadal won 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have enjoyed a fiercely competitive rivalry throughout the years. The Serb and the Spaniard are the two most successful men’s players of all time with 24 and 22 Grand Slam titles respectively. However, they have not been the best of friends off-court according to Djokovic. But the Serb once donated to a Rafael Nadal initiative, keeping their differences aside.

Besides their winning mentality, the two tennis stars do have welfare for their communities as a common point of reference. Novak Djokovic always has had the highest regard for Rafael Nadal. And that clearly showed with Djokovic’s noble gesture which seemed to cool down their tensions to a huge extent at least temporarily.

Novak Djokovic helped Rafael Nadal raise funds for Covid-19

Rafael Nadal, along with his country’s NBA star Pau Gasol, had started a fundraiser to help their country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had struck havoc in Spain, where over 11,000 people died and over 124,000 were affected back in 2020 when it first arrived. Nadal and Gasol have set a goal of raising 11 million euros ($12.3 million) and have asked their fans and fellow athletes to donate as the proceedings were to go to the Swiss Red Cross.

Novak Djokovic donated a huge amount to the cause, helping Rafael Nadal reach the goal sooner. Nadal publicly thanked Djokovic for his contribution with a social media post. It was an act where two of the greatest tennis players ever came together for people in distress.

However, as the year progressed, their relationship apparently deteriorated again. Djokovic’s part in the formation of the “Rebel” Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) was something Nadal was not in favour of. This difference of opinion between the Spaniard and the Serbian was out in the open. Furthermore, Djokovic’s disqualification from the 2020 US Open due to violent conduct again led to Nadal commenting against the Serbian.

Who is richer – Nadal or Djokovic?

According to Forbes, Novak Djokovic is the world’s richest professional tennis player in 2023 with his earnings at $155 million, compared to $30 million for Rafael Nadal. The numerous titles he has won in his career, as well as advertising contracts with world-renowned brands such as Lacoste, Asics, and Seiko, are among the reasons that explain Djokovic’s income.

As per Forbes, Rafael Nadal’s overall earnings are easily in the range of $500-550 million if taxes and other reductions are considered as well. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic too is very close to Rafael Nadal as his gross earnings is approximately between $510-515 million after his Wimbledon 2023 final appearance. Even in net worths, both Nadal and Djokovic are reportedly estimated to be worth $220-250 million each.