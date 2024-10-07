How Novak Djokovic’s Estimated $17.5 Million USA Investment Will Serve Him Well Post Retirement

Though Novak Djokovic has not hinted at his retirement plans and is maintaining secrecy about it, his actions suggest that he is well-prepared for the next phase of his life. Having already bought some plush properties across the globe, the Serb has secured one of his post-retirement sources of income.

Djokovic is currently living in the Spanish city of Marbella, but he is the owner of three luxurious properties in the United States. Two of them are present in New York and one is in Miami. The former world number one has ensured that even if he doesn’t plan on living there in the future, he can always sell or rent them and make a fortune out of it. Let’s look at the detailed features of these properties:

New York

Novak owns two condos in the SoHo district of New York, which were purchased by him in 2017. He reportedly spent a whopping $10 million on the two apartments but has hardly stayed there. The condos are present in the famous architect Renzo Piano’s building. With the visibility of the Manhattan skyline from these apartments, Djokovic can earn significant money if he plans on renting or selling them.

Miami

His luxurious apartment in the city of Miami is situated in Eighty Seven Park. The building was completed in 2020 and had 70 offerings, one of which now belongs to the Serbian star. Costing approximately $7.4 million, the apartment has three bedrooms and offers a stunning view of Miami beaches. It was also his place of residence for the 2024 Miami Open, which he later pulled out of. But he continued to stay in his Miami house and enjoyed a wonderful vacation with his family and friends.

One thing is clear, all three properties are present in scenic and luxurious locations. These can become a source of income for the 24-time Grand Slam champion once he hangs his racquet.

The possibility of Djokovic shifting to one of these places appears slim after his father revealed that the Serb has plans to relocate to his roots — Belgrade — once he retires from tennis.

Will Djokovic return to Belgrade after retirement?

He already owns a three-bedroom penthouse in the city, but in the future, he can even buy a bigger property if he is planning to spend the rest of his life there.

Beyond the fact that Belgrade is Novak’s hometown, his decision may also be influenced by the fact that most of his businesses are based in the Serbian city. Some of them include a hotel Square Nine and Novak 1 cafe and restaurant.

However, it is unclear when Djokovic will retire from the sport. As of now, the 37-year-old is still going strong and looking fit, so it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.