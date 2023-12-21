Rafael Nadal Nike Outfit for Australian Open 2024 Gets Mixed Reactions, Here’s How it Compares to Spaniard’s Previous Kits

Rafael Nadal has been associated with Nike even before the start of his professional tennis career back in 2003. Today, Nadal is the biggest name in tennis who is on the payroll of the American sportswear giant. Just weeks before the Australian Open 2024, which will be the first big tournament for Nadal in a year, Nike has already finalised the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s outfit for the Australian summer.

Advertisement

The tennis community on social media gave their verdict about Nadal’s outfit for the Australian Open. The Spaniard, initially in his career, made the sleeveless look with three quarter shorts, extremely fashionable around the world, and not just in professional men’s tennis. However, it seems Nadal has mellowed down and that is why he and Nike have opted for an all blue shade with yellow shoes for the Australian Open 2024.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/status/1737558215536083185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Some fans liked the outfit and were impressed by it, while others criticised Nike for lacking creativity and an eye for color. Perhaps, blue is too light for hard courts. Many believe that Nadal would have looked and felt better playing in a brighter and warmer colored outfit in Australia. Meanwhile, some fans expressed their delight just at the fact that Nadal is returning after 12 months after a career-threatening injury and didn’t give much importance to the outfit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_JojoKay/status/1737624159587283042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ravists2002/status/1737564184488059073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SamGillianReale/status/1737566559424393275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ihotunem/status/1737582060024336654?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KKabhie/status/1737769724560490512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scoopmalinowski/status/1737795202117468178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anna_Niezgodzka/status/1737585344038531272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/texansub/status/1737628419712811067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/burakkdikicii/status/1737579174565388571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rafael Nadal tennis kits over the years

Rafael Nadal is known for his stylish kits over the years. The Spaniard has the ability to pull off any outfits designed for him. Over the years, the fans have been impressed by Nadal‘s tennis kits while participating in big tournaments.

Here are some of the most iconic kits from Rafael Nadal over the course of his career. It is likely that the 2024 Australian Open kit might look similar to the one Nadal wore in the 2009 tournament, during his day matches. In 2009, Nadal won the title Down Under for the first time in his career, making it a good sign for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/07reddevilz/status/344801107505213440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tenniskitsdaily/status/1580503884694319104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/write2Swag/status/1626270703447347200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisPoint/status/1361985481001619456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw