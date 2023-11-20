“Only One Sensible Answer” – Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Win Overwhelming Fan Favourite Moment From 2023 Season

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

As the tennis season came to an end, fans on the internet picked their most memorable happenings from the past year. Popular fan account The Tennis Letter asked users on X (formerly Twitter) to share their favourite moments from the ATP and the WTA tours’ 2023 season. Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon was the leading choice, closely followed by Coco Gauff’s US Open triumph and other picks.

Novak Djokovic’s record seventh ATP Finals title brought the curtains down on an intense year of tennis. The WTA Tour concluded with Iga Swiatek securing the WTA Finals. Both tours will now resume in January. To celebrate a wonderful season, fans selected their most loved moments from this year.

Alcaraz lifting his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon by beating Djokovic emerged as the most popular event from 2023. The Spaniard’s 2022 US Open triumph was labelled an ‘easy’ win because the Serb did not feature. However, by beating him in the final of the grass Majors, the 20-year-old silenced critics and announced himself as a genuinely world-class player.

Fans on X made their choice clear with their comments on the post from The Tennis Letter. Some were certain that this was undisputedly the best moment and it did not make sense to pick anything else.

More users voted for Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win as their favourite ATP moment. They also mentioned their most liked occasion from the WTA Tour. A leading contender for the fan favourite WTA moment was Gauff lifting her first Majors, the 2023 US Open.

Gauff’s US Open victory found more love from fans on X. The teenager had a season of firsts, bagging her first WTA 500 and 1000 trophies before lifting her maiden Grand Slam title.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff’s Slam wins were not the only fan picks

While Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam wins found most takers, fans also endorsed a host of other memorable moments. A few picked Swiatek reclaiming her World No.1 rank by winning the WTA Finals while Djokovic’s three Majors-winning campaign was also mentioned. The Serb missed a Calendar Grand Slam once again but regardless, had one of the best seasons of his career at 36.

Even as people named Swiatek’s WTA Finals win and her reclaiming the top rank, Alcaraz’s Wimbledon victory came up again.

One more event that found multiple mentions was Aryna Sabalenka lifting the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam title. The Belarusian ended a long wait for a Majors after winning the first Slam of the year.

The 2023 season was filled with iconic moments that will be fresh for a long time. There is still some tennis left this year, with the Davis Cup Final 8 coming up. A few exhibition events are on the horizon as well.