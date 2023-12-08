How Roger Federer Beat LeBron James, Ryan Gosling and Kanye West to bag Top American Men’s Fashion Award, Swiss Legend Set to Complete 5 Years of Victory

Roger Federer has left his mark all over the world due to his tennis skills. However, the Swiss maestro was just as elegant off the court as he was on it. Federer known for his grace and poise, carried it off the court as well, as he impressed everyone with his style and fashion. Roger Federer has been a favorite among the GQ magazine readers’ as he continued to dominate in tennis and fashion during the peak years of his career.

Advertisement

In December 2019, Federer received the Most Stylish Man of the 2010s decade award. The Swiss defeated some formidable opposition, since nominees for the honor included Ryan Gosling, Kanye West, and LeBron James. Federer also fed off the likes of A$AP Rockey, Jonah Hill, and Harry Styles before defeating Timothée Chalamet in the final round to claim the award. This award was based purely on the Instagram vote by the fans.

Alongside the Most Stylish Man of the 2010s decade award, Roger Federer also won 2016’s ‘Most Stylish Man’ by GQ. Federer beat out competition from the likes of Kanye West, Jared Leto, Ryan Gosling, Steven Yuen, and singing superstar Zayn Mallik. In the final round, Federer defeated actor Tom Hiddleston.

Advertisement

The list predominately dominated by actors and models, Roger Federer is the odd man out as a sportsperson. However, the stylish Swiss has made a name for himself with his effortless style and aura. Now, retired from tennis, Federer is still fondly remembered as one of the style icons in sports history.

Tom Hiddleston discusses the Roger Federer photo incident

Tom Hiddleston recently shared his experience of meeting and speaking with Roger Federer during the US Open 2019. The Swiss was competing at the tournament and faced Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Federer ended up losing the match, which turned out to be his last match at the US Open in his career.

The actor famous for his role as Loki, said he was totally overwhelmed by Federer’s presence and felt silly to ask the tennis superstar for a picture. However, the Englishman further added that the Swiss was very sweet and happily posed for a picture with him.

“I did ask for a photograph, four years ago, when I was at the US Open and we ran into Roger Federer. I was completely overwhelmed because I love Roger. He was so gracious and so sweet. I felt so silly for asking.”