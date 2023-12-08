HomeSearch

How Roger Federer Beat LeBron James, Ryan Gosling and Kanye West to bag Top American Men’s Fashion Award, Swiss Legend Set to Complete 5 Years of Victory

Atharva Upasani
|Published December 08, 2023

How Roger Federer Beat LeBron James, Ryan Gosling and Kanye West to bag Top American Men's Fashion Award, Swiss Legend Set to Complete 5 Years of Victory

Feb 28, 2016; Hollywood, CA, USA; (Editors note: Caption Correction) Roger Federer arrives on the red carpet during the 88th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Roger Federer has left his mark all over the world due to his tennis skills. However, the Swiss maestro was just as elegant off the court as he was on it. Federer known for his grace and poise, carried it off the court as well, as he impressed everyone with his style and fashion. Roger Federer has been a favorite among the GQ magazine readers’ as he continued to dominate in tennis and fashion during the peak years of his career.

In December 2019, Federer received the Most Stylish Man of the 2010s decade award. The Swiss defeated some formidable opposition, since nominees for the honor included Ryan Gosling, Kanye West, and LeBron James. Federer also fed off the likes of A$AP Rockey, Jonah Hill, and Harry Styles before defeating Timothée Chalamet in the final round to claim the award. This award was based purely on the Instagram vote by the fans.

Alongside the Most Stylish Man of the 2010s decade award, Roger Federer also won 2016’s ‘Most Stylish Man’ by GQ. Federer beat out competition from the likes of Kanye West, Jared Leto, Ryan Gosling, Steven Yuen, and singing superstar Zayn Mallik. In the final round, Federer defeated actor Tom Hiddleston.

The list predominately dominated by actors and models, Roger Federer is the odd man out as a sportsperson. However, the stylish Swiss has made a name for himself with his effortless style and aura. Now, retired from tennis, Federer is still fondly remembered as one of the style icons in sports history.

Tom Hiddleston discusses the Roger Federer photo incident

Tom Hiddleston recently shared his experience of meeting and speaking with Roger Federer during the US Open 2019. The Swiss was competing at the tournament and faced Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. Federer ended up losing the match, which turned out to be his last match at the US Open in his career.

The actor famous for his role as Loki, said he was totally overwhelmed by Federer’s presence and felt silly to ask the tennis superstar for a picture. However, the Englishman further added that the Swiss was very sweet and happily posed for a picture with him.

“I did ask for a photograph, four years ago, when I was at the US Open and we ran into Roger Federer. I was completely overwhelmed because I love Roger. He was so gracious and so sweet. I felt so silly for asking.”

Share this article

About the author

Atharva Upasani

Atharva Upasani

A sports person with a Masters degree in sports journalism, Atharva is a tennis content writer at SportsRush. Atharva has been actively following tennis since 2012 after the epic Djokovic-Nadal Australian One final and although the Spaniard ended up losing, he earned a life-long supporter. Beyond tennis, Atharva is a huge Manchester United supporter and follows football and cricket alongside tennis. His favorite athletes include Virat Kohli, Rafael Nadal and Bruno Fernandes.

Read more from Atharva Upasani