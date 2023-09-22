Frances Tiafoe Set to Break Massive Roger Federer Record at Laver Cup 2023

As the tennis world eagerly anticipates the Laver Cup 2023, one name stands out among the stars of Team World – Frances Tiafoe. With an impressive lineup of teammates like Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, Team World go into the Laver Cup as favorites. This will be Tiafoe’s fifth appearance at the Laver Cup in 2023, which is a new record.

Tiafoe will aim to use the competition as a platform to rebound after a somewhat disappointing Wimbledon and North American swing, while also hoping to improve upon his Laver Cup win-loss record. The American has a 2-3 win-loss record at the Laver Cup.

Frances Tiafoe to play in front of Roger Federer

One remarkable aspect of Tiafoe’s participation in the 2023 Laver Cup is that he will break the record held by none other than Roger Federer. Federer has graced the Laver Cup stage in four editions, a testament to his enduring appeal and love for the event. Tiafoe’s fifth appearance signifies a remarkable milestone in his career and underlines his commitment to the competition. Other stars like Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios have also played in four editions of the Laver Cup but have opted out of this year’s competition due to injury.

Tiafoe’s consistent involvement in the tournament reflects the growth and evolution of his career on the ATP circuit. With Federer watching from the sidelines, Frances Tiafoe will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to shine in his presence.

Team World boasts a formidable roster for the 2023 Laver Cup, with Frances Tiafoe leading the charge. Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, Tiafoe’s remarkable consistency at the Laver Cup has positioned him as a pivotal player for his team. His previous performances at the tournament have showcased his ability to thrive in the unique atmosphere of the Laver Cup. Interesting, he teamed up with now-retired Jack Sock last year to deny Roger Federer a farewell victory in a men’s doubles match, which included Rafael Nadal as well.

Tiafoe and Fritz Play the ‘Who’s Likely’ Game

Beyond the competitive arena, Frances Tiafoe shares a close friendship with Taylor Fritz. Their camaraderie extends beyond the tennis court, as they approach the Laver Cup with a playful spirit. In a lighthearted moment, the two friends engaged in the ‘Who’s Likely’ game, showcasing their unique bond and shared sense of humor.

According to TennisTV, Tiafoe is ranked number 10 in the world ATP rankings for singles while on the other hand, the American is ranked number 207 for doubles. On the other hand, Taylor Fritz is ranked 8th in men’s singles and could very well team up with Frances Tiafoe for a doubles match.