How Roger Federer Outsmarted Rafael Nadal Thrice to Win Special Doubles Encounter at Indian Wells: WATCH

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer once took each other on in a doubles match at the Indian Wells 2011 Masters. Roger Federer teamed up with his fellow Swiss man Stan Wawrinka, while Rafael Nadal was playing with Marc Lopez. Nadal and Lopez were the defending champions in the Indian Wells doubles tournament. The Spanish duo faced Federer and Wawrinka in a blockbuster semi-final clash.

The semi-final between four incredible players produced some brilliant tennis, with the Swiss duo going on to the match. However, there was one particular tactic that was the main reason behind Team Federer-Wawrinka winning. Roger Federer targeted Rafael Nadal throughout the match and won a few important points by restricting the movement of the Spanish star.

Rafael Nadal is often praised for his movement on court as the Spaniard has the ability to reach tough points. However, in doubles, Nadal had his moment restricted as he was playing too close to the net and Federer targeted that. The Swiss team would engage Lopez in long rallies, keeping Nadal out of the game, before hitting a winner in his direction.

This tactic worked well as Federer and Wawrinka ended up winning the match in straight sets. The Swiss duo defeated the Spanish duo 7-5, 6-3 to make it to the doubles final of the Indian Wells. However, Federer and Wawrinka lost the final to Alexandr Dolgopolov and Xavier Malisse in a tie-break.

Rafael Nadal set to participate in the Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal is set to be back in action at the Indian Wells after a gap of two years. The Spaniard has been struggling with an injury throughout last year and even opted out of the Australian Open 2024. However, the 37-year-old is back to full fitness now and raring to go at the Indian Wells 2024.

The Spanish star will use his protected ranking at the tournament, which he has won three times in the past. In his last appearance at Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal made it to the final but ended up losing to American No.1 Taylor Fritz in the summit clash.

Now, Nadal is set to be back at one of his favorite tournaments. The Spanish superstar is set to compete in the evening session on Thursday, 7 March. The fans are sure to flock in, in large number to watch the 22-time Grand Slam champion. However, with Novak Djokovic and all the other stars set to compete too, Nadal will start as a dark horse at the tournament.