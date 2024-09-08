mobile app bar

Serena Williams Promotes Her Two Businesses Smartly by Showcasing Her Culinary Talents

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Serena Williams Promotes Her Two Businesses Smartly by Showcasing Her Culinary Talents

Image Credits: Serena William’s Instagram Account

Serena Williams truly maximized her presence during the US Open 2024, having remained very much in the public eye, popping up in interviews and social media posts that have left many feeling nostalgic about her days dominating the court. She’s still reminding fans of her GOAT status—this time, not only in tennis but in life.

One of the ways Serena’s been capturing attention is through her passion for cooking and baking, which fans have often seen on her social media. She’s shared multiple posts and stories over the years of her baking creations, showing that her skills aren’t limited to tennis.

Fans have even gone as far as to call her the “GOAT of baking” too, with reactions flooding in after one of her recent posts, where she showed off her latest kitchen masterpiece.

Through her baking and cooking posts, Serena has also cleverly managed to highlight her entrepreneurial ventures. She plugs Serena Ventures, her investment firm, and WYN Beauty, her clean beauty brand, ensuring that her posts aren’t just about fun—they’re strategic moves to keep her businesses thriving and reaching a broad audience.

Her savvy business acumen means that when she shares something as simple as a baking post, it’s a chance to connect with fans while keeping her brands in the limelight.

Serena’s success isn’t just limited to the court or the kitchen. With an estimated net worth of over $290 million, she’s built a business empire. Part of that includes her stunning $7.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which boasts all the luxury you’d expect from a superstar of her caliber. Serena’s home, filled with personal touches and style, reflects her multifaceted success and the life she’s created beyond tennis.

With Serena’s continued visibility, it’s clear she’s found the perfect formula to remain relevant and beloved, whether she’s talking about tennis, business, or baking.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these