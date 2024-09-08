Serena Williams Promotes Her Two Businesses Smartly by Showcasing Her Culinary Talents

Serena Williams truly maximized her presence during the US Open 2024, having remained very much in the public eye, popping up in interviews and social media posts that have left many feeling nostalgic about her days dominating the court. She’s still reminding fans of her GOAT status—this time, not only in tennis but in life.

One of the ways Serena’s been capturing attention is through her passion for cooking and baking, which fans have often seen on her social media. She’s shared multiple posts and stories over the years of her baking creations, showing that her skills aren’t limited to tennis.

I volunteered to make cinnamon rolls for my kids school. To know me is to know I love the kitchen. I love Baking, I love Cooking… you name it! And yes they were a Grand Slam! I don’t have extra time on my hands with @SerenaVentures and @WYNbeauty but somehow I make it work pic.twitter.com/iigAgAXq0Y — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2024

Fans have even gone as far as to call her the “GOAT of baking” too, with reactions flooding in after one of her recent posts, where she showed off her latest kitchen masterpiece.

Whta can Serena NOT do???? pic.twitter.com/3e5T8DTPwB — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 8, 2024

Through her baking and cooking posts, Serena has also cleverly managed to highlight her entrepreneurial ventures. She plugs Serena Ventures, her investment firm, and WYN Beauty, her clean beauty brand, ensuring that her posts aren’t just about fun—they’re strategic moves to keep her businesses thriving and reaching a broad audience.

Her savvy business acumen means that when she shares something as simple as a baking post, it’s a chance to connect with fans while keeping her brands in the limelight.

Serena’s success isn’t just limited to the court or the kitchen. With an estimated net worth of over $290 million, she’s built a business empire. Part of that includes her stunning $7.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which boasts all the luxury you’d expect from a superstar of her caliber. Serena’s home, filled with personal touches and style, reflects her multifaceted success and the life she’s created beyond tennis.

With Serena’s continued visibility, it’s clear she’s found the perfect formula to remain relevant and beloved, whether she’s talking about tennis, business, or baking.