Hubert Hurkacz Copies Iconic Novak Djokovic Act in Montreal During Rain Break

Advait Jajodia
Published

Jun 2, 2024; Paris, France; Hubert Hurkacz of Poland reacts to a point during his match against Grigor Diitrov of Bulgaria on day eight of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In only a matter of five weeks, Hubert Hurkacz has made his return to the tennis court after suffering a torn meniscus during the Wimbledon 2024. However, Hurkacz wasn’t the talk of the town because of it. Instead, he went viral on social media for a wholesome interaction that he had with a ballboy during the rain break at the Canadian Open 2024.

Rain acted as a spoilsport and delayed the Canadian Open 2024 action on Thursday. However, Hurkacz didn’t allow this to dampen his spirits. Instead, he was seen spending time with a ballboy as they shared an umbrella.

Hubi was heard asking the ballboy if the latter played tennis, and participated in tournaments, among other questions.

As soon as the clip of their interaction went viral on social media, fans instantly drew comparisons to Novak Djokovic’s class act from 10 years ago.

During the French Open 2014, a similar rain delay witnessed Djokovic spend quality with his new friend – a ballboy. Apart from allowing the ballboy to hold his racket, Nole even gave the youngster a drink from his bag.

Similar to the reactions Djokovic’s action garnered a decade ago, the Polish star also became the talk of the town for being a likable character.

Hubert will hope to clinch a win following his interaction with the ballboy. The #4 seed will aim to make a deep run in the ATP Masters 1000 in a similar fashion that Novak Djokovic did in 2014. Hurkacz begins his US Open series by playing Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Canadian Open 2024.

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade.

