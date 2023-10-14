Hubert Hurkacz Shares One Massive All-Time Record With Rafael Nadal Which Will Never Be Replicated

Hubert Hurkacz is set to play in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters as he aims to win his first big title of 2023. The Polish star had the biggest win of his career against Roger Federer at the 2021 Wimbledon championships when Hurkacz beat the Swiss maestro in straight sets. However, after this career highlight, Hurkacz struggled to match high levels of expectations. He is slowly coming back in 2023, still searching for his best game.

Advertisement

Hurkacz has a 32-20 win-loss record in 2023 which includes one title win. He is firming placing himself as a player to watch out for in the 2024 season. Aged 26, Hurkacz is at his peak in his career and will like to capitalize by winning some titles.

Roger Federer will never forget the name Hubert Hurkacz

Roger Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon by the then world No.18 Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals in 2021. Hurkacz won in straight sets, 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 in what turned out to be the last ever match of Roger Federer in Grand Slams. This win was special in more ways than one.

Advertisement

Firstly, it was Federer’s first straight sets loss at Wimbledon in 19 long years. Secondly, it was only the second time since 2000 that Federer was served a bagel set by a player. Rafael Nadal was the first player ever to do it at the French Open final in 2008.

The Hurkacz defeat virtually ended Roger Federer’s career, as the Swiss never played any Grand Slam match again. After the defeat, Federer said he was not thinking about retirement but soon succumbed to injuries and retired from tennis in 2022.

Hurkacz ranking and prize money as of 2023

Hurkacz has made good advancements in his career in 2023. The Pole has had a better win-loss record than the previous years and a semi-final place at the Shanghai Masters proves that. According to the ATP Tour, Hurkacz has earned $1,988,312 so far in 2023 with a 32-20 win-loss ratio.

This also includes a title win at Marseille when he won the final in straight sets. Hurkacz has won $10,908,029 prize money throughout his career and is currently ranked No.17 in the world.

Advertisement

Hubert Hurkacz is set to take on United States’ Sebastian Korda in the Shanghai Masters semi-final on Saturday. The meeting of these two rising stars promises to be an entertaining matchup. Korda is fresh from beating an in-form Ben Shelton and will fancy his chances against Hurkacz. The Polish player could be an underdog in the contest but will hope his form in 2023 will help him prevail.