Rotterdam Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details

The Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor clash in the Rotterdam Open is attracting a lot of interest from fans. The duo are set to collide in the second round of the tournament in The Netherlands. Hurkacz and Griekspoor have met three times in their career so far, with Hurkacz winning two of their three encounters.

Hubert Hurkacz has seen a rapid rise in rankings in the last few months. The world number 8, started off the 2024 season in fine fashion with a quarter-final run at the Australian Open. Later, the Polish star reached the semifinals in Marseille but could not get his first title win of 2024. In the first round of Rotterdam Open, the 27-year-old defeated Jiri Lehecka in three sets to set up a Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor match in round two.

On the other hand, his opponent, Tallon Griekspoor was knocked out in the third round of the Australian Open. The Dutchman has since won his round match at the Rotterdam Open against Lorenzo Musetti in thrilling fashion. The 27-year-old lost the first set but won the next two sets in tie-breaks to win the match and qualify for the second round.

Hubert Hurkacz is the one of the favorites for the tournament and would start as the favorite against Tallon Griekspoor. The SportsRush predicts Hurkacz to win in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Hurkacz is the favorite with 1.36, compared to Tallon Griekspoor at 2.75.

The match is scheduled to be played at 2.30 pm local time (9.30 am ET), with temperature in Rotterdam is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius. The match can be streamed live in US on Tennis Channel and on Challenger TV across the world.