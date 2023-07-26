Hugo Gaston Angers Fans With Retirement on Match Point, Raises Suspicions

French tennis player Hugo Gaston was competing against Marco Trungelliti when he performed an unsportsmanlike act. In a shocking incident, the second seeded Frenchman retired from match when his Argentine opponent had three match points during an ATP Challenger tournament in Italy.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Gaston has behaved in such a manner. His antics in the past have caused uproars and calls for suspensions too. Following this recent most incident, fans have called him out and some have even called for an investigation into this suspicious behavior.

Hugo Gaston Under Fire After Latest Antic

The 22-year-old player could’ve easily played the final point of the match as his opponent had three match points. However, he opted to retire from the match. Earlier this year, the Frenchman was up against Borna Coric. During that match, he threw the ball from his pocket on to the courts during a point just as his opponent was about to hit a smash. Naturally, he was fined quite heavily for it.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FC16082004/status/1684090251625791489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He was fine $144,000 for his unsportsmanlike act. In the past, he has been accused go gambling. All these acts of involvement do not go with the values of sportsmanship. It isn’t the best way for an athlete to behave in such a manner. One shouldn’t comprise on the integrity of what sports stands for in general.

Fans Call for Another Investigation

Most the fans were livid and did not hold back their feelings. They came down heavily on the Frenchman on Twitter. They called out Hugo, accusing him of foul play, some hinting at it having to do with gambling too. Many of them were demanding a lifetime ban for his bizarre doing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Felipecepe10/status/1683980178785984514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aFollower2050/status/1683976697916403713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tercet86/status/1683991167992750080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/callmeRubis/status/1683976547861172225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marc_jean1/status/1683983241563471872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EricBrittain711/status/1684014755177201666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisProTrader/status/1684029861608947714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Alexsmi90027556/status/1684081095489519617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FindTheValue44/status/1683980732606169092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Panthersgo26/status/1683976208420073472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/willyleafs/status/1683978005562134528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/willyleafs/status/1683980487944028160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is yet to be seen what the ATP decides to do with Gaston. For his incidents in the past, he has been severely fined. It remains to be seen what action will be taken against him in this case.