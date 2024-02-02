How Andy Roddick Was Denied 2 Titles At The Dallas Open ATP 250 By a Multiple Grand Slam Champion Who is His Friend

The upcoming ATP 250 event, the Dallas Open is the first event of the category the United States will be hosting in 2024. With Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Christopher Eubanks confirmed to participate, US fans are hopeful. The last edition was won by Wu Yibing of China, and American fans will want the trophy to be back home. From Andre Agassi to Pete Sampras exchanging the trophy between them in the late 1990s, Andy Roddick burst onto the scene in the early-to-mid noughties.

Roddick won this tournament thrice, starting in 2004 when he stole the mantle from fellow American Andre Agassi. He won it again in 2005 and then one last time in 2008. Even though this looks indomitable enough, Roddick could’ve won 5 Dallas Open ATP 250 men’s singles titles in his career. He could’ve won those titles back-to-back 5 times from 2004-2008, if not for a tough competitor. Andy Roddick’s friend-cum-rival Andy Murray was the thorn in his way.

In 2006 and 2007, it was Murray who beat Roddick in the semifinals in both the years. Murray won 7-5, 7-5 in the 2006 semi-final and the game went on for little more than an hour. In 2007, when the two met again in the semifinals, Andy Roddick was determined not to let the Scot overpower him. But Andy Murray won the tie-breaker 7-6 (10-8). In the next set, Andy Roddick didn’t come close enough and lost it 4-6.

This was rather huge in the context of their careers. Andy Murray hadn’t won any major titles till then and was only 19 years old. But Roddick was in his peak years, challenging the likes of Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and others. Andy Roddick did come back strong the next year in 2008 and won the event. He beat Radek Stepanek 6-4, 7-5 in the final. However, Roddick never won the Dallas Open after that.

Andy Roddick vs Andy Murray rivalry and their friendship later on

Andy Murray and Andy Roddick share a great bond even today. Roddick even supported the Brit recently despite his slump in form, when a BBC reporter tried to tarnish his image. This wasn’t the first time Roddick came in support of Murray. He praised the 36-year-old for donating his prize money to the war-affected victims of Ukraine in 2022.

And when Murray retired in 2019 owing to his hip injury, Andy Roddick wished him the greatest of future and honored him for a great career. Murray came out of retirement and has of late been a bit of out touch. But Roddick remains one of his biggest supporters.

They also had a fierce on-court rivalry after the Dallas Open face-offs. Their head-to-head record is 8-3 on Murray’s side. Besides the two Dallas Open wins, Murray also won 3 of their ATP Masters 1000 duels. They were in Cincinnati in 2006 (6-3, 6-4), Miami in 2007 (5-3), and Paris in 2011 (6-2, 6-2). The Paris Masters was also where the two played against each other for the final time.