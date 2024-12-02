“I am Sad”: Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Challenge for Him in 2025 After Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray Retirements

Aug 30, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) waves to the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Alexei Popyrin (AUS) on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The retirement of several stars, including Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Juan Martin del Potro, in 2024 has had an impact on both fans and fellow players. Novak Djokovic, among many others, is feeling their absence. Reflecting on the retirement of these iconic players from the “golden era,” the Serb admitted that their absence would make the rest of his career challenging.

During his trip to Buenos Aires to participate in del Potro’s farewell exhibition match, Djoko became extremely emotional and claimed that a part of him left with all his peers retiring from the sport.

“I am still playing and I believe I am part of a golden era. Federer, Nadal, Murray, Delpo, Wawrinka… it is a very special era for our sport… I am a bit sad because my greatest rivals have left. A part of me, in terms of tennis, also leaves with them,” Djoko told Punto de Break.

With that being said, the 24-time Grand Slam winner is ready to embrace this new chapter, excited to kickstart the journey with his new coach – Andy Murray.

“But I continue to seek this motivation. Now I work with a new coach, one of my biggest rivals, who inspires me to see if we can achieve great things in our sport,” Djoko concluded.

Djoko has honored each of his retiring peers in various ways – attending some of their final matches, creating heartfelt video tributes for others, and posting messages of respect on his social media handles.

In keeping with this, the Belgrade native showcased his admiration for Nadal with a humorous impersonation during “El Ultimo Desafio,” leaving the tennis community in splits with this playful tribute.

Djokovic impersonates Nadal during his exhibition match against del Potro

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded in the tennis world for his accurate impersonations of fellow ATP and WTA players. He recently put this skill to display during the “Last Challenge” contest.

During the second set of the clash, del Potro asked Nole to impersonate Nadal. Djoko was clearly caught off guard as he can be heard asking, “aora? (now?)”.

But without any hesitation, he agreed to his friend’s demands and imitated a few signature Nadal antics – fixing his hair, adjusting his underwear, and having an intense face on.

Delpo asked Nole to imitate Nadal… and Nole duly obliged pic.twitter.com/lf7YzbWUCo — . A͟O͟¹⁰ (@NoleLondon) December 1, 2024