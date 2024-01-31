“I Came To Win”: When Serena Williams Came to Andy Roddick’s Aid in Lip Sync Rap Battle Against Wife Brooklyn Decker

Lip Sync Battle is an American reality TV series that ran for 5 seasons and 91 episodes. The show was hosted by American rapper LL Cool J and model Chrissy Teigen and was a fun way of getting celebrities to compete against each other in, as the name suggests, a lip sync battle. In Season 5 Episode 3, tennis star Andy Roddick competed against his model and actress wife Brooklyn Decker. But to everyone’s surprise, Serena Williams paid a visit in the end.

Andy Roddick has always been known for his gimmicks and funny antics, even in the middle of a very serious tennis match. His tantrums were no less publicised. After rising to fame with his US Open win in 2003, Andy Roddick never quite managed to win another Grand Slam. Although his 2009 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer will forever remain iconic. The two shared a healthy rivalry for quite a few years.

In this video, however, long after his retirement, Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker were battling it out in a lip sync contest.

Roddick started lip-syncing to the song ‘Finesse’ by Bruno Mars, even wearing a wig to emulate the Honolulu-born singer-songwriter. Just as he was performing his act and mesmerizing everyone, Serena Williams made an entrance out of nowhere. Bemusing everyone, Serena Williams continued Roddick’s act and finished the song for him. This was a moment the 23-time Grand Slam champion came to the aid of Andy Roddick.

After her performance, as she was hugging Roddick, Serena Williams was asked by LL Cool J about her performance and her surprise visit.

“We’ve never had somebody do this before. This was a secret attack. Double agent vibe,” said LL Cool J. “I said I came to win… I can’t lose,” responded Serena Williams.

It was indeed a very rare collaborative moment between Serena Williams and Andy Roddick. Little did tennis fans know it was going to happen outside the tennis court.

Serena Williams’ other interests besides tennis

Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, an Olympic Gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and 73 career titles. The was very little left for her to achieve anymore. However, the 42-year-old mother of one has engaged herself in a variety of interests.

She has dipped her toes in the world of fashion, signing multi-million deals with Puma, Nike, and her line of collections called ‘Aneres’ (Serena spelled backward). In Entertainment, she worked in Nickelodeon’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘The Simpsons’. Her musical interests also go deep with her cameo appearances in multiple videos by famous artists.

She was present in the music video ‘I Want You’ by the rapper Common, alongside other singers Alicia Keys and Kanye West. She is also very close to Beyonce and has appeared in the latter’s song ‘Sorry’ from the album ‘Lemonade’. Her interest in music has been a commonality and it must’ve encouraged her to go and aid Andy Roddick.