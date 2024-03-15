“I Had Zero Chance Against Carlos Alcaraz Last Year at Indian Wells!” – Jannik Sinner Opens Up About Biggest Rival Ahead of Semi-Final Rematch

Jannik Sinner has continued his remarkable run of form at the Indian Wells 2024 tournament. The Italian is into the semi-finals and it is all set to be a rematch of the 2023 semifinals at the same tournament. It will be Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz once again at Indian Wells for the second year in the running.

Speaking after his quarter-final win against Jiri Lehecka, Sinner in an interview with Tennis Channel, made a candid admission about his Indian Wells journey in 2023. Jannik Sinner faced Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the tournament last year as well, but ended up on the losing side. Alcaraz defeated Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3, in straight sets, on his way to the title.

Also, Sinner had a set point during the first set of the match, which he failed to convert, before Alcaraz took control. Despite a competitive match, Sinner felt that he stood no chance against Alcaraz during their semi-final clash.The Italian believes that the Spaniard was too strong last year and he was the underdog.

However, with Sinner now unbeaten in 16 matches in 2024, arguably he will start as the favorite against Alcaraz. Sinner also claimed that he knows Alcaraz too well, which is why it is better that he should not comment on his current form and instead focus on ways to beat him.

“I’m just glad to be in this situation. It does not matter if you are 16-0 or whatever. This is a new tournament and back into the semifinals here feels amazing. Last year, I had zero chance against Carlos in the semis so I’m just looking forward for the semifinals and lets see how it goes.”

Jannik Sinner also mentioned that he will work 80% on his own skill set and the rest 20% on tactics against Alcaraz. With the Italian in fine form too, he will look to continue his dream run and make his way to another title.

Jannik Sinner is undefeated since the start of 2024

Jannik Sinner is the man to beat in men’s tennis in 2024. The Italian superstar dominated on his way to the Australian Open win and hasn’t looked back since. Sinner followed his triumph in Melbourne by winning in Rotterdam and climbing to number 3 in the world rankings. Now, with Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, a semi-final win would put Jannik Sinner in pole position to win the title.

With a 16-match winning run in 2024, Sinner admits that he feels like he is a target wherever he goes. However, the Italian is enjoying the opportunity to impress and believes that this situation is because he has worked hard on his game. Sinner is yet to drop a set on his way to the semi-final at Indian Wells and will look to dominate against his rival as well.