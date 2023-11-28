“I Love To Play Indoors”: Can Jannik Sinner Continue His ATP Finals & Davis Cup Form on Slower Courts?

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts to an error against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner is turning out to be the fastest-growing player on the ATP Tour. The Italian youngster made the world notice him more as he beat World No.1 Novak Djokovic twice in the last two weeks. Sinner ended the 2023 season in style, winning the Montpellier Open, Rogers Cup, Beijing Open and Vienna Open while also powering Italy to a Davis Cup title.

Interestingly, all of the 4 titles that Jannik Sinner won this season came on outdoor and indoor hard courts. His performances indoors have caught more attention as he also made it to the finals of the ATP Finals 2023 tournament on home soil in Turin. The Davis Cup win also came indoors in Malaga, Spain.

In an interview with Tennis365 recently, Jannik Sinner reacted to the Davis Cup win by admitting his love for the indoor hardcourt surface. Sinner also credited his Australian coach, Darren Cahill for his rise. The World No.4 was quoted as saying –

“Obviously I love to play indoors. The last tournaments of the year are usually always indoors.

“I think I felt quite good today. Not only today but in the last month. This is a really important win for me and for the whole team and Italy together.

“We felt the pressure. We had a lot of responsibility. But still we managed. We stand up for it. We were excited. Obviously, everyone is really happy about the end result.

“I think he (Cahill) was really important for me, for how I was growing as a player, because I feel like he gave me a lot of confidence in one way. Obviously gave something new to the team. Mostly I think the combination with him and with Simone [Vagnozzi] and with all the whole team is really, really nice.”

Jannik Sinner 2024 season forecast

Jannik Sinner is arguably the most in-form player in tennis today even as Novak Djokovic continue to impress after his US Open 2023 win with titles such as the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. Sinner has his eyes on the top 3 of the ATP rankings, although for that, he will need to improve his Grand Slam performances.

His best showing only came in the Wimbledon 2023 tournament, in which he made it to the semifinals for the first time in his career in a Majors. It did give a hint that he has worked on his game on grass, which has traditionally been his weakest surface. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner will face a huge challenge in the clay swing as Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev and should the greatest of all-time on the surface, Rafael Nadal return, then the Italian might not taste much success again on it.

As a result, Jannik Sinner will have to make the most of the Australian Open and the rainbow swing in Indian Wells and Miami Masters. Sinner can take heart from the fact that legends before him such as Djokovic himself and Roger Federer found their peak 5-6 years after becoming professionals on the ATP Tour. And they bid their time and practised hard to become versatile enough to gradually excel on all surfaces.

Jannik Sinner has admitted that his biggest strength is his huge serve and a powerful baseline game. With Cahill, Sinner seems to have improved on his mental fitness tremendously as well, which is making him fight for each point, game and set irrespective of the match situation. The 22-year-old beat Djokovic in two 3-set matches, winning clutch points.

It is imperative for Jannik Sinner to continue showing a mature head, like he did when he withdrew from tournaments such as the Paris Masters due to back-to-back matches and the Davis Cup Round of 16. Perhaps, improving on his physical endurance and mastering a variety of shots will hold the key for him to win a Grand Slam and more ATP titles in 2024.