‘Monk’ Novak Djokovic Comes Up With Special Post For One of His Sponsors in China

Novak Djokovic hoped to win his 100th ATP title in his return to China after five years. Sadly, Djokovic wasn’t able to emerge victorious, but he did perform well to reach the Shanghai Masters 2024 final. The Serbian superstar has also capped off his trip to China by reiterating his love for meditation through a post on Instagram.

Djokovic was the most obvious pick for Aman, a renowned luxury hotel brand, to pick as their first “global wellness advisor.” The 24-time Grand Slam winner’s focus on mental well-being and meditation lines perfectly with the brand’s image.

More than a month after the Swiss-headquartered hotel group partnered up with the former World No.1, the latter has uploaded a sponsored video on his Instagram. Following the conclusion of the Masters 1000 tournament, it seems as though Novak went to one of Aman’s properties. During this trip, as seen in the clip, Djokovic was playing an instrument and carrying out other spiritual tasks.

Social media users are impressed seeing Djokovic in this zen state. He’s also been lauded for using his platform to endorse harmony and calmness.

Additionally, some users hilariously claimed that Djoko’s career as a Monk would be the perfect post-retirement plan.

Djokovic often visits a Buddhist temple during Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic’s partnership with Aman is extremely natural, as the ATP legend has previously revealed the importance of meditation in his life.

Djokovic spends multiple hours in the gym and practices relentlessly on the tennis court, allowing him to have a long and illustrious career. However, he’s one of the very few players in the sport to also give equal importance to mental fitness. Apart from meditation, the Belgrade native even admitted to adding yoga as a part of his daily workout regime.

During Wimbledon, primarily before the COVID-19 pandemic, Djokovic would visit a Buddhist temple on multiple instances between matches.

“Djokovic made it clear that he is not a Buddhist but he likes meditation and visited the temple. What meditation means is you’re trying to develop the quality of the mind, trying to build up concentration, feel relaxed and peaceful,” a senior monk in charge of meditation at the Buddhapadipa Temple said.

Being physically and mentally fit has helped Djokovic not only become one of the greatest tennis players of all time but also one of the most successful athletes ever.