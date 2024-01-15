Watch: World No. 5 & Daughter of Buffalo Bills Owner Jessica Pegula Snorts With Laughter at the TV Show Her Coach Watches Every Night Before Bed

In Netflix’s Break Point, Jessica Pegula and her coach, David Witt, discussed the latter’s choice of late-night TV. The World No.5 could not help but laugh when her mentor said he watches the British show Naked Attraction every night before bed.

Advertisement

Pegula has been working with Witt since 2019 and the American duo have achieved great success together. She evolved into a top 5 regular over the past couple of years. In 2023, she won the WTA 1000 Canadian Open and finished runner-up in the WTA Finals. Additionally, she and Coco Gauff have developed into one of the best doubles pairs in the world, ranked No.3 and No.4, respectively.

The WTA’s official Instagram account posted a clip from a Break Point episode that covered Pegula’s journey in the 2023 Wimbledon. Seated in a car, the billionaire heiress asked her coach whether he watched TV the previous night. While Witt said he went straight to bed, he rued missing out on Naked Attraction. Pegula broke into laughter as he called the show ‘wack’.

Advertisement

“Every night it’s on at 11 and I’m like this show is just so wack. I mean, what the hell.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2FUAW7rtnU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Naked Attraction is a late-night British dating show where single men and women pick a prospective partner from six options. The catch is, that the person choosing is fully clothed while the six prospects are fully nude, standing in coloured booths. However, their bodies are initially hidden, being gradually revealed from the feet up in successive rounds. After each round, the chooser eliminates one naked person before ultimately picking their final date.

Pegula’s coach Witt apparently enjoys watching the program whenever his pupil is in London to participate in the Wimbledon. Last year, she made it to the quarter-finals, her best result in the grass court Majors.

Jessica Pegula vs Rebecca Marino prediction, schedule, and weather

Jessica Pegula is 3-1 so far in 2024. She started the season with the 2024 United Cup, losing to Katie Boulter in the first clash against Great Britain. She beat Ajla Tomljanovic but the USA fell to Australia and failed to advance from their group. In the 2024 Adelaide International, the daughter of businessman and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula reached the semi-final. However, an illness forced her to withdraw. Having overcome the sickness, she will be raring to go in the 2024 Australian Open.

Advertisement

Pegula will face qualifier Rebecca Marino, ranked World No.182, in the first round. The American is coming off a great 2023 and has started the current season decently. She has made it to the quarter-finals in five of the last eight Grand Slam tournaments. Marino, on the other hand, has advanced beyond the first round only once in the same time frame. The gulf in class is too big for any other outcome than a Pegula victory. Even if she is not at her best yet, The SportsRush predicts Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

The duo, who have never played each other before, will square off on Tuesday, January 16, not before 9:00 p.m. local time (5:00 a.m. ET). It is projected to be mostly clear skies with temperatures in the high 20s Celsius. She is also participating in women’s doubles with Coco Gauff.