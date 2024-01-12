Iga Swiatek Puts WTA Finals Iconic Red Dress And Autograph Up for Auction, Highest Bid Reaches Modest $2500 Mark

Iga Swiatek was talked about within the tennis community especially during the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. The Polish superstar wore a red backless dress during the gala ceremony of the mega event. The dress designed by Magda Butrym caught the attention of tennis fans. Now, Swiatek has put up that dress on auction, along with her autograph, with the proceeds going to charity.

The Polish star entered the Gala ceremony at the WTA Finals looking class apart in all red. All the other players donned an all white dress. However. Swiatek left fans awestruck with her style and elegance at the event. Swiatek ended up winning the WTA Finals and claimed the world number 1 ranking.

Now, Iga Swiatek has put that red dress for auction. The dress and Iga Swiatek’s signature can be found on the website of the online seller ‘Allegro’. This dress is set to be a part of the 32nd Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity Finale and is expected to generate some frantic bidding. However, the highest bid for the dress at the time of writing this report, is $2500 with the bidding having started at $1866.38. The bidding will be open till February 7, 2024.

Iga Swiatek aiming for a maiden Australian Open triumph

Iga Swiatek will start the Australian Open as the favorite to win the title. The Polish star has won four Grand Slam titles so far, dominating the clay court. However, the 22-year-old is yet to make a mark in Australia.

Swiatek’s best performance at Melbourne came in 2022 when she reached the semifinals of the event. However, she is still chasing her maiden Australian Open title.

Coming into the Australian Open, Swiatek has been one of the most in-form players on the WTA Tour. The Pole performed splendidly at the United Cup, guiding the Polish team to the final. Swiatek is currently on a 16-match winning streak, having only dropped a single set in her five matches at the United Cup.

The Polish star has been handed a tricky draw at the Australian Open as she will face her 2020 French Open final opponent, Sofia Kenin in the first round. The Pole could potentially face Danielle Collins in the second round before going into her seeded opponents.