Novak Djokovic Leaves Fans in Splits by Praising Himself Ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is one of the most accomplished players in the history of tennis and still going strong. The World No.2 is all set to defend his Wimbledon title from last year at the All England Club. However, despite all his accolades and on-court aggression, Djokovic is one of the most fun-loving and media-friendly personalities on the ATP Tour.

As a result, in a rare video posted by the official Wimbledon Championship social media pages, Djokovic can actually be seen mic’ed up while being involved in a practice session, conversing with his fans at the same time.

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic does something never seen before

Novak Djokovic was heard praising the Wimbledon Championships while hitting a series of forehands and backhands. He called it the best grass surface in the world and expressed his love to return playing in these conditions every year. However, he didn’t stop short of praising himself, rightfully bragging about the fact that ‘he didn’t miss a single ball while talking on the mic, despite not being used it, which is very good’. Djokovic claimed that he was feeling on ‘Cloud 9’ at the moment, being in the best mindset to begin with his title defence.

Djokovic amused fans as well as made them spell-bound, as they appreciated his ability to multi-task and entertain them so often, winning more positivity and wishes on social media. Here are some of the best reactions from the video –

Seven time champion gets challenging draw for Wimbledon 2023

The Serbian might not have it as easy this year as compared to 2022, as Stanislas Wawrinka might be his Round 3 opponent. Wawrinka has beaten Djokovic in 4 out of their 7 Grand Slam meetings, although the duo has never played against each other on grass in the 17 years of their rivalry.

In the quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic is estimated to play his opponent in the Wimbledon 2022 final, Nick Kyrgios or the 7th seed, Andrey Rublev. The semi-finals might see Djokovic taking on Jannik Sinner, the World No.8, who challenged him the most last year in a thrilling 5-set clash, or his opponent from the French Open 2022 final, Casper Ruud. It is likely that Djokovic could play the top seed, Carlos Alcaraz in the final if he makes it.