“I’m a Bit Cheaper I Guess”: Jannik Sinner Leaves Aryna Sabalenka in Splits While Comparing Their US Open Celebrations

Celebrations had to start for Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner for winning the 2024 US Open in the women’s and men’s singles category respectively. However, Sinner opted for a cheaper way to celebrate his victory as revealed by him in the latest interview. Revealing his celebration on the Today Show, the men’s World No.1 player said that he enjoyed french fries and hamburgers as he loves food, though he later celebrated in a ‘different way’.

The reason Sabalenka laughed at Sinner’s revelation is that his celebration was compared to hers, in which she went into a complete party mode.

“I’m a bit cheaper I guess. I always love to celebrate with food. I love food and even if I’m like this (shows his pinky finger to indicate that he is very slim). Yeah, I love hamburgers. I love french fries. Obviously, then after we also celebrate in a different way,” Sinner said in the interview.

Sabalenka said that she wanted to ‘feel the relief’ and hence, went out for drinks and good food with her team. She later added that her celebration involved a lot of margaritas.

“We spent time with the team. We had fun. We had drinks, good food you know. We need to feel this relief,” said Sabalenka. When asked about margaritas, she added, “A lot of margaritas (laughs).”

The season was quite special for both Sabalenka and Sinner as they had their share of issues in the 2024 season. However, both of them managed to bounce back from their respective setbacks and end the Grand Slam schedule in style.

The first major setback for Sinner came when he had to bow out of the Paris 2024 Olympics due to being diagnosed with tonsillitis. However, a bigger challenge was waiting for him as it came to light that he had tested positive for doping twice in March.

Several fingers were pointed towards him as people questioned the secrecy maintained in the case. Some athletes and fans also objected as to why he wasn’t given a provisional ban. This was an extremely difficult challenge for him to deal with mentally, but he didn’t let it get to him and emerged stronger.

On the other hand, Sabalenka also had a season full of both psychological and physical challenges. While she too had to suffer a few injuries, she also incurred a personal loss when her ex-boyfriend passed away in March 2024. It was a tough loss for her to process and injuries only made her season worse as she missed out on both Wimbledon and the Olympics.

However, it is safe to say that both these players have cemented themselves as superstars of the sport by winning the Australian Open and the US Open, arguably two of the most gruelling Grand Slams of the year in different phases of the season.