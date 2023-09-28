“I’m Always Rooting for Him”: Maria Sharapova Snubs Carlos Alcaraz for Rival as Her Favorite

Maria Sharapova, the former world number 1, has admitted that she is a fan of the new generation of men’s tennis. Sharapova was talking in a recent podcast when she said that the youngsters on the tennis circuit are promising and she is excited to see what the future holds. The Russian star, however, snubbed Carlos Alcaraz and picked his rival as her favorite player.

Advertisement

Sharapova was full of praise for Carlos Alcaraz and mentioned he was ‘at the very top’ of the game but stopped short of picking up as his favorite player.

Maria Sharapova picks her favorite men’s player

Maria Sharapova admitted in the Spotify podcast that her favorite player is Jannik Sinner. The 36-year-old was full of praise about the new generation of men’s tennis and admitted that all the players have their own unique style and talent. The former World No.1 women’s player even praised Carlos Alcaraz saying he is at the very top of the game but admitted to have a soft corner for Jannik Sinner.

Advertisement

Maria Sharapova’s last coach during her professional coach was Riccardo Piatti and the Italian has coached Jannik Sinner as well. Sharapova and Sinner were seen together during the launch of Piatti’s book and the duo share a close bond. The 5-time Grand Slam winner even admitted that she has practiced a few times with Jannik Sinner and always roots for him.

“My last coach of my career has coached Sinner as well so I’ve played with him a little bit so I’m always rooting for him. I like his humble approach towards the sport.”

Sharapova mentioned that the new generation of tennis has impressed her, especially Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard has taken the world by storm by already winning multiple Grand Slam titles and the Russian expects him to win more tournaments as she feels he is at the ‘very top of his game.’

When Sharapova met Carlos Alcaraz in Canada

Carlos Alcaraz recently met Maria Sharapova in Canada, during the American swing. Alcaraz had previously mentioned his admiration for Sharapova, referring to her as his favorite player. Sharapova would relate to Alcaraz a lot as both these tennis stars rose to stardom at a very young age and had to deal with the pressure of winning titles as teenagers. Sharapova admitted that she feels Alcaraz is at the top of the game at a very young age.

“Can’t even call Carlos Alcaraz younger generation because he is already at the top of the top.”

Advertisement

Sharapova’s interview gave a unique prospective about the future of men’s tennis. While Sharapova believes that Carlos Alcaraz is at the top of the men’s game, it is also true that she has a soft corner for Jannik Sinner. This new generation rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz will be one to look out for in years to come.