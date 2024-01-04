Is Genie Bouchard the Next Anna Kournikova of Tennis? Canadian Star Takes Her Glamor Game To the Next Level in Latest Photoshoot

Genie Bouchard has seen her tennis career go downhill. The Canadian star was considered the biggest teenage prodigy in tennis almost a decade ago. Bouchard was ranked as high as World No.5 in the WTA women’s singles rankings in 2014, largely due to being a one-time Wimbledon finalist.

Advertisement

However, now she is known more for her looks and penchant for modelling more than her tennis skills, which is similar to former Russian tennis player’s Anna Kournikova journey since the early 2000s. The Canadian has more than 4 million followers across social media platforms (X, Instagram and Facebook). The 29-year-old keeps posting pictures of herself on her social media account.

The former teenage prodigy has found a new career in fashion and lifestyle. Genie Bouchard recently appeared in the Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, which has led to fans drawing more comparisons of hers with Anna Kournikova.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzzXtlWS4G8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzrsvWXvUUM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLsZejLoHo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BSemlq6AGFD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/284m5Ju2_0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Genie Bouchard is currently ranked as low as World No.240 and has not managed to win even one WTA title since 2014. The Canadian won the Nürnberger Versicherungscup in 2014, before the French Open tournament.

Just like Bouchard, Anna Kournikova’s downfall started due to off-court reasons. The Russian debuted at the US Open at the age of 15 and was in the top 10 of the WTA rankings by the age of 17. Kournikova was ranked World No.8 in 2001, which is his last best ranking in any category of professional women’s tennis in the world.

However, Anna Kounikova had left the WTA tour completely by 2004, when she was just 22 years of age. The Russian was involved in a relationship with globally-renowned entertainer, Enrique Iglesias and chose to make a home and start a family with him.

Genie Bouchard net worth and sponsors

The Genie Bouchard net worth, back in December 2022, as per UK’s The Sun, was $6 million USD. So currently, it could be anywhere between $6-7 million USD. Bouchard has also won $6,685,018 USD throughout her playing career in prize money. Although the Canadian is struggling with form, she still has a lot of sponsorship deals.

Bouchard signed a deal with New Balance in 2021. The Canadian was sponsored by Nike but their partnership ended in 2020. Bouchard has a racquet deal with Yonex since 2018 and she previously used Babolat equipments.

When Genie Bouchard burst onto the tennis scene in 2014, all the sponsors were lining up to sign up the teenage sensation. However, after a loss in form and an underwhelming tennis career in general, the Canadian has seen her sponsors reducing. It will be interesting to see whether the Canadian can turn around her fortunes in the coming years with her supposed new career path as a social media influencer and a fashion model.

Perhaps, Genie Bouchard could gain confidence from Anna Kournikova’s success. Despite playing not much of tennis as a professional, the Anna Kournikova net worth is an estimated $60 million USD as per Wealthy Gorilla.