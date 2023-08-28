Jack Sock Retirement: When American Teamed Up With Kevin Anderson to Beat Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic in 2018

Jack Sock recently announced that the upcoming US Open 2023 Championships will be his last-ever tournament as a professional player on the ATP Tour. The Jack Sock retirement news has come as a huge surprise after his long-time doubles partner and countryman, John Isner stated before him that he too will be quitting the game irrespective of his outcome in the tournament. Sock is remarkably the only player in tennis history to beat Roger Federer four times in professional men’s doubles matches. The first instance was in the Laver Cup 2018 when he teamed up with South Africa’s Kevin Anderson for Team World to take on the dream pair of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

It means that a new generation of hard-hitting players will officially take over the reins as Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks are all extremely capable of going the distance in any tournament. Jack Sock is all set to get a special farewell at the Grand Slam. And one of his best memories is from 2018 when he got a chance to play doubles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Jack Sock beat Roger Federer twice at Laver Cup 2018

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic coming together for the first time ever in a doubles match was made possible since they were in Team Europe alongside the likes of Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov.

Although the event was in the United States, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were vociferously backed by the crowd in the best-of-3 match. That particular doubles match is still remembered for Djokovic hitting one particular shot that somehow went fast towards Federer and that landed on his backside, although that was by accident. However, Jack Sock is no pushover when it comes to doubles with many believing that he is better off in a team than playing individually.

So fans were delirious when Federer and Djokovic bounced back to win the second set, 6-3, coordinating much better than in the first set. Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson had won the first one, 7-6. But the format of the tournament is such that should the final set go in a tiebreaker-like situation, the first team or player to reach the 10-game mark wins the match if the difference in scores is 2 or more.

Some big-hitting from Sock and Anderson ensured that they pulled off a memorable victory, 10-6 in the final set. It was a result fans might not have desired but the entertainment and tennis quality levels were right up there with the best of matches played in other competitions. Jack Sock proved to be valuable for Team World in that tournament as he went on to beat Federer for the second time. The pair of Jack Sock and John Isner got past Federer and Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 in another thriller of a match to give Team World an 8-7 lead over Team Europe.

However, Team Europe won the Laver Cup 2018 by a 13-8 margin as Zverev beat Anderson in the final men’s singles match in Chicago.

Sock retirement: What is the American’s net worth and career prize money earnings?

If singles and doubles tournaments are combined, then Jack Sock has won 21 ATP titles till date. But only 4 of those have come in singles. This is why his earnings from prize money have added up to a mere $11.94 million considering that he turned professional back in 2011.

According to Daily Express, the Jack Sock net worth figure in 2023 on estimate is $10 million. He shifted from Kansas City to North Carolina a few years ago in order to live with his wife, Laura. The price of his house is unknown. However, this year saw Sock investing in a new-age, ‘pickleball-entertainment’ brand, Chicken N Pickle alongside the likes of NFL stars, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.