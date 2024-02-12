James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of the Delray Beach Open 2024 Round 1

At the 2024 Delray Beach Open, one of the Bottom Half clashes is James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel. James Duckworth reached the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open 2024 after upsetting a better-ranked Chris Eubanks and Taro Daniel reached the ATP Final of the ASB Classic in Auckland and became the no. 1 Japanese tennis player. Therefore, this promises to be an electric lash between the two in-form players.

The match will happen on the hard courts of the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Taro Daniel’s rank is 63 in the world whereas Duckworth ranks 97. Therefore, owing to the edge in rankings, The Sports Rush predicts Taro Daniels to win the James Duckworth vs Taro Daniels match.

What are the James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel odds?

As per Bettingexpert.com, James Duckworth has a 2.25 odds of winning. In comparison, Taro Daniel’s odds are 1.74.

What is the James Duckworth vs Taro Daniel head-to-head?

The head-to-head between James Duckworth and Taro Daniel stands at 2:0 in James Duckworth’s favor. Duckworth won their first-ever encounter at the Charlottesville Challenger on October 31, 2014.

Duckworth won the match 6-1, 6-2. The next time they met was at the Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune on 6th February 2020. Duckworth won again by 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

Where to watch Duckworth vs Daniel live?

The match between Duckworth and Daniel will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the US. It will also be online on Tennis TV.

What is the Delray Beach weather on Monday?

The city of Delray Beach in Florida is supposed to stay sunny and bright. At around 9 am ET, when the match is supposed to start, the temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius with 57 degrees humidity. The wind speed will be a minimum of 18 km/h.

What is Taro Daniel’s ranking?

The world ranking of Taro Daniel is 63. He entered the Top 100 after defeating Ben Shelton in the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland. He has a better rank than no. 97 James Duckworth.