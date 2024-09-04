mobile app bar

What Happened to Grigor Dimitrov? Bulgarian’s Grand Slam Curse Continues After Declaring Walkover Against Frances Tiafoe

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
What Happened to Grigor Dimitrov? Bulgarian’s Grand Slam Curse Continues After Declaring Walkover Against Frances Tiafoe

Image Credit: © Mike Frey/USA Today Sports

Grigor Dimitrov remains without a Grand Slam title, leaving many tennis lovers heartbroken again. The Bulgarian star, who has had a career filled with so much promise but tied down by injuries, had to declare a walkover against the home favorite Frances Tiafoe after struggling through their intense US Open quarter-final clash on Tuesday evening.

After going 2 sets to 1 down, Dimitrov made the tough decision to concede a walkover, not wanting to aggravate his lingering groin injury from Wimbledon earlier this year.

Dimitrov had his best chance to break the Grand Slam curse. But it seems that he didn’t really recover from his Wimbledon injury and that denied him that golden opportunity.

For any player to take on Tiafoe on hard courts is a task because of the physicality in the American’s game. Dimitrov tried to stay afloat for most of the match with his fighting spirit, but the body gave up as the game went on.

He chose to prioritize his long-term health over immediate glory and that is a respectable call. Nevertheless, this turn of events means that the 20th seed Tiafoe advanced to the semi-finals.

With his electrifying style of play, Tiafoe is set to be a huge threat to fellow American, Taylor Fritz in what promises to be a thrilling semi-final showdown between the two home hopefuls at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday evening.

The matchup is sure to draw huge attention, as both players are waiting to make their mark on the Grand Slam stage. One of them could break the duck of an American man not winning a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick did at the US Open famously back in 2003.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these