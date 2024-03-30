Serena Williams and Jannik Sinner Both Spotted with Gucci Bags in Miami Open Meetup, Fans Have Field Day With Hilarious Reactions

Jannik Sinner faced no problem in overcoming Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2024. The rematch of the Australian Open 2024 finals was barely competitive, with Sinner clinching a dominating 6-1, 6-2 victory. While the contest between the #2 and #3 seeds was quite underwhelming, fans have been going gaga over the Italian’s post-match interaction with Serena Williams and a glaring business commonality between them.

Over the past week, several celebrities have visited the Hard Rock Stadium to catch the best tennis players live in action. Serena Williams has been one of the many esteemed personalities for the same. After the men’s semifinals, the 23-time Grand Slam winner bumped into Jannik Sinner.

As seen in the embed below uploaded by X (formerly “Twitter”) user @TheTennisLetter, Williams and Sinner were chatting about the latter’s forehand.

While the 22-year-old Sinner was complimented by one of the greatest athletes of the time, users on social media couldn’t help but notice how both the stars had the identical Gucci bag.

Several fans reacted to the same. A few thought that the interaction between the two was a marketing idea by the luxury brand. A majority of the others couldn’t stop gushing over the fact that Serena and Jannik were “twinning”.

Jannik Sinner & Serena Williams deals with Gucci

With the virtue of being one of the best young talents in the tennis world, Jannik Sinner has been named the ambassador for some of the biggest brands. It wasn’t a surprise when the Italian brand – Gucci – named the youngster as one of the ambassadors. Sinner was the talk of Wimbledon 2023 after he was seen using a non-white accessory, carrying a Gucci duffle bag.

Often regarded as one of the tennis GOATs, it is understandable why the brand would also want to be associated with Serena Williams. Over the years, the American legend has been a part of several campaigns for the brand, fighting for social justice with the help of Gucci.