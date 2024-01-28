Jannik Sinner Set to Have Huge Edge over Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open Final Due To Russian’s One Major Weakness

Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev (R) shakes hands with Jannik Sinner (ITA) at the end end the trophy presentation after their men s singles final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev were locked in an intense battle Australian Open 2024 final. The duo have impressed throughout the tournament on their way to the showpiece event at the Rod Laver Arena. With very little to separate them, Sinner will take a slight advantage going into the final.

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev has hit the most double faults throughout the tournament. The 27-year-old has registered a tournament high, 43 double faults on his way to the final. With the Russian struggling with his serve, Sinner could well be with a slight advantage in the final.

On the other hand, Sinner has been flawless with his service game. The Italian has looked solid while swerving throughout the tournament and barely looked in trouble. Even in the semi-final against Novak Djokovic, the 22-year-old gave away zero break points during the entire match. Sinner has only dropped one set on his way to the Australian Open final.

Advertisement

Another crucial factor in Sinner’s favour is the amount of time Daniil Medvedev has spent on court. The Russian star has fought through engrossing five setters on his way to the final. Medvedev came back from two sets down in the second round against Emil Ruusuvuori, before being involved in a topsy-turvy quarterfinal clash against Hubert Hurkacz, which lasted for five sets. The Russian made it to the final after coming back from two sets down against rival Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has made his path to the final a lot easier. The Italian has dominated the tournament with straight sets victories and only lost a set against Novak Djokovic. Sinner has spent the least time on court between the finalists, having spent just 13hrs and 21 minutes in court, compared to Medvedev’s 19 hours and 35 minutes.

These two factors will give Jannik Sinner a slight advantage in the final. However, Medvedev will be keen to change his poor record at the Australian Open finals. With nothing between the two tennis stars, all eyes will be on Sinner to see if he can take advantage of Medvedev’s weaknesses. At the time of writing this report, Medvedev was leading 6-3, 1-1.