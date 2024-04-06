Taylor Fritz Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Draw: Potential Novak Djokovic Clash Could Result in a Short Trip In Monaco For American Men’s No.1

Taylor Fritz would like to redeem himself after a subpar display at the Sunshine Double – Round of 16 finish at the Indian Wells Masters 2024 & first-round loss in the Miami Open 2024. After receiving a lot of backlash from American tennis fans, Fritz would not want to waste time turning to his winning ways at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024.

The World No.13 is placed in the top half of the draw in Monaco. Unlike other ATP 1000 tournaments, Fritz will not receive a bye in the first round. The American is set to go up against Lorenzo Musetti. After defeating the Italian, Fritz is expected to play Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the tournament.

The 26-year-old is perhaps the unluckiest when it comes to seeded players in the tournament. In the third round itself, the California native will be pitted against Novak Djokovic. Even though the World No.1 might be the favorite, an upset could be on the cards considering the extended time that Fritz had on his hands to prepare for the clay court season.

If he orchestrates an upset, Taylor Fritz would then advance to the quarterfinals and most likely face defending champion Andrey Rublev. The semi-final rematch from the Monte Carlo Masters 2023 could favor the Russian to win once again. However, a second consecutive upset would get Fritz to clinch a spot in the semifinals, where he is likely to face #3 seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Known for his great performance on clay courts, it’ll be a near-impossible task for the American to defeat Carlos Alcaraz. However, a third straight win against a top 6 player will land the former World No.5 in the finals where he’ll face either Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev.

This is what Taylor Fritz’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – Lorenzo Musetti

Second Round – Adrian Mannarino

Third Round – Novak Djokovic

Quarter-Final – Andrey Rublev

Semi-Final – Carlos Alcaraz

Final – Jannik Sinner/Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz had an 11-6 record on clay courts last season

Taylor Fritz isn’t exactly comfortable on clay courts. His performance visibly takes a dip as he seems slightly uncomfortable hitting the ball and generally moving around the court.

In 2023, Fritz participated in six clay court tournaments and had a subpar 11-6 record, per Tennis Live, from mid-April to June.

He had a dominant start to the clay court season, making it to the semis at the Monte Carlo Masters 2023. Apart from semi-final appearances at the BMW Open 2023 and the Gonet Geneva Open 2023 too, Taylor Fritz suffered a 4th round loss at the Mutua Madrid Open 2023, a 2nd round loss at the Italian Open 2023, and a 3rd round loss at the French Open 2023.