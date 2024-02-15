Rafael Nadal Trolls Critics For Slamming Carlos Alcaraz Over Novak Djokovic Rivalry Comments

Besides the likes of Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero, few Spanish tennis players have made an impact on the big stage like Rafael Nadal. World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz is the next big thing from the country. At age 20, Alcaraz has already won two Grand Slams i.e. the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. There have always been comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal.

Advertisement

Now, amidst all this hoopla, some heavy words of praise are coming in from Nadal himself for the youngster. Despite all the comparisons, Nadal believes Alcaraz is much better than he ever was at that age. In an interview with LaSexta, Nadal said that he didn’t have as much ability with his serving, volleying, backhand, hand-eye coordination, and many other features that Alcaraz already possesses. Most importantly, Nadal mentions that Alcaraz has this hunger of always wanting to face the best in the world, which Nadal never did in his young career.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1757893526006993215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As far as the best in the world is concerned, Novak Djokovic takes the icing on that one. Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest victory last year was against Djokovic at the Wimbledon final. The 20-year-old won that match by 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after a grueling five sets. Alcaraz also defeated Djokovic one more time at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Madrid. But the Serbian GOAT still has the upper hand over the young Spaniard. Djokovic won three times against Alcaraz – Roland Garros, ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, and Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, all in 2023.

Due to this intense rivalry that took birth between the two players of different generations, Alcaraz always has Djokovic on his mind. He always seems to prepare for a tournament, with the aim of beating beat Novak Djokovic. Hence, the urge to beat the world’s best. Many believe, unlike Nadal, that Alcaraz’s obsession with beating Djokovic is hindering his overall growth as a player after the 2023 Wimbledon win. Alcaraz lost in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open against Alexander Zverev and didn’t get a chance to face Djokovic this time.

How did Rafael Nadal actually fare in comparison to Carlos Alcaraz?

Ahead of the Netflix Slam in March 2024, the comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal went rife. It was further exacerbated when those who researched found a lot of similarities between the two. Even though Rafael Nadal would love to be humble and hail Alcaraz above himself in every aspect.

They were both World No.2 when they were aged 20. Now, it’s Djokovic who is World No.1 and during Nadal’s time, it was Roger Federer. Nadal also won two Grand Slams by 20, just like Alcaraz did.

Nadal had more ATP titles than Alcaraz at 20, but the youngster won more matches against Top 10 players.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OptaAce/status/1734920645849297244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rafael Nadal might be in awe of Carlos Alcaraz, but the 20-year-old still has a long way to go to be anywhere near Nadal in terms of achievements.