Nuno Borges vs Dominik Koepfer Prediction, Odds, Weather, Live Streaming of Delray Beach Open Round 1 Match

The Delray Beach Open 2024 is generating a lot of interest among fans. The Nuno Borges vs Dominik Koepfer clash is set to headline a great line-up for the first round. This will be the second time that the duo will face off, with Borges winning their only previous match.

Nuno Borges is in his career-best form. The Portuguese star is on his career best ranking of 47 and has seen a rapid growth in his form since the Australian Open. The 26-year-old enjoyed a brilliant run at the Australian Open with two headline wins against Grigor Dimitrov and Davidovic Fokina.

However, the Portuguese lost in the fourth round against Daniil Medvedev. Now, the 26-year-old will look to continue his fine form with a win in the Nuno Borges vs Dominik Koepfer clash.

Meanwhile, Dominik Koepfer started off the 2024 season in bright fashion. The German won the tournament in Canberra but failed in the first round at the Australian Open. Since then, Koepfer reached the quarterfinal at Dallas Open but lost against Tommy Paul. Now, the World No.60 will look to get a big win against Nuno Borges.

Nuno Borges is in the form of his life and will fancy his chances against Dominik Koepfer. The SportsRush predicts Borges to win the match in three sets. However, according to Pokerstars, Dominik Koepfer is the favorite to win the match, with odds set at 1.62 for the German, compared to Borges at 2.20.

The Nuno Borges vs Dominik Koepfer match is set to be streamed live at the Challenger TV across the United States. The match is set to be played at 6.00 pm local time at Delray Beach, Florida. The weather is expected to be sunny with maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.