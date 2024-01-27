Novak Djokovic To Miss Out On Surpassing Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal In Massive All-Time Grand Slam Record After Australian Open Loss

A stunning semi-final loss against Jannik Sinner in the 2024 Australian Open meant Novak Djokovic missed out on going past Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in a Grand Slam record. Each member of the Big 3 has had an unbeaten run at Grand Slam tournaments spanning six years.

Djokovic was gunning for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title. After defeating Taylor Fritz in their fourth-round clash, he came up against Sinner in the semi-final. The Italian, who had won two of their last three meetings, dominantly won the first two sets. Djokovic sparked hopes of a fightback after securing the third set. However, Sinner quashed all hopes of a comeback to win the match 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6. Not only did he deny the World No.1 a 25th Grand Slam, but also held him back from a glut of other records.

2024 was Djokovic’s sixth year of his undefeated run in the Australian Open, beginning in 2019. He won the title that year, following it up with two more in 2020 and 2021. He did not feature in 2022 because of his COVID-19 vaccination controversy. His refusal to get the jab meant he was not allowed to participate. However, he returned in 2023 to bag the trophy.

Djokovic’s invincible run entered its sixth year in 2024 but Sinner stopped it in the semi-finals. With this defeat, he was robbed of an opportunity to have his streak enter the seventh year in 2025 and surpass Federer and Nadal. Both icons have also had undefeated runs in Grand Slams ending in the sixth year.

The Serb also had a similar streak at Wimbledon that ended in its sixth year. He won the the title in 2018 and 2019, before 2020 saw the event being cancelled due to the pandemic. He again won two on the trot, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 final, the sixth year of this run.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s six-year Grand Slam streaks that Novak Djokovic matched but failed to surpass

Roger Federer was the first Big 3 player to have an undefeated streak spanning six editions of a Grand Slam tournament. After three first-round exits in four years, he announced himself to the world by lifting the 2003 Wimbledon trophy. This was the Swiss legend’s first Majors title. He embarked on an astounding five-year run, winning the Wimbledon each year from 2003 to 2007. He made it to the final in 2008, continuing to remain unbeaten in his sixth year in London. However, Rafael Nadal halted the juggernaut and defeated Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

Federer had another undefeated spell going on almost simultaneously. He was the US Open champion for five years running, from 2004 to 2008. Once again, he reached the final in 2009, remaining unbeaten for the sixth consecutive year. On that occasion, Juan Martin del Potro put an end to his 6-year streak.

Nadal, meanwhile, had two such streaks at the French Open. His first defeat in the competition came in 2009 against Robin Soderling in the fourth round. However, after that loss, he was undefeated yet again, but for even longer. The next loss came as another shock one, to none other than Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals, making it a 6-year victory span.

However, the Spaniard achieved another six-year run right after, from 2016 to 2020. In 2016, he withdrew ahead of his third-round match due to injury. Since he did not take to the court, it does not count as a loss. He lifted the Grand Slam in Paris for the next four years, till 2020. Once again, Djokovic beat him in the semi-finals of the 2021 French Open in the sixth year of his unbeaten streak.