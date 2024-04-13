Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas h2h: How the Rivalry Began, Most Important Stats, Strengths and Weaknesses And Their Best Anecdotes About Each Other

Jan 22, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy looks to his team after missing a shot during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day seven of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas have had a few epic encounters on the ATP Tour so far. As of 12 April 2024, they faced off 8 times in men’s singles matches. The Greek player leads their head-to-head with 5 wins. However, Sinner has won their last 2 meetings.

Even though Tsitsipas had a 5-match winning streak over Sinner in the past to start off with, now the Italian has the chance of doing something similar. Sinner turned the tables against Daniil Medvedev in their rivalry too, losing the first 6 matches, only to win the next 5 that have taken place.

Tstisipas is nearing the 100 wins mark on clay, with a 75 percent career-winning record on the surface, according to the ATP Tour. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has just 46 wins on clay with 68 percent winning record, showing that he still has a long way to go. He has played three matches in four meetings on clay against Tsitsipas so far.

In fact, their first-ever meeting was back in 2019 in the Rome Masters Round of 32 match and Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

In an interview with Tennis Channel, Sinner revealed at Monte Carlo that he is eager to check his level of play on clay against Tsitsipas. He understands that Tsitsipas has triumphed twice at the event and is fond of the conditions on the court.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TennisTV, the World No. 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas described Jannik Sinner as one of the best players on the tour last season. Tsitsipas admitted he constantly works to find tactics to beat Sinner since it is a tough ask.

They will hope to provide more action in the semifinals of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters. It will be the first semifinal of the event and promises to be an eventful one. The fans will be pumped to see Sinner take on Tsitsipas on the red dirt at Monte Carlo. Rainer Court 3 will be the venue for the first and second semifinal matches.

Sinner will target his opponent’s backhand and force him to slice the ball. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas will look to keep the rallies short and come to the net for volleys.

Jannik Sinner hopes to deny a third final for Stefanos Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo.

Sinner will play against Tsitsipas for the first time in 2024. It will also be their first meeting at the Monte Carlo Masters. The pair had last played on a clay court in Rome in 2022, a match which Tsitsipas won in straight sets again. This time, Sinner looks to be the favorite with his form, as he has won 25 matches while losing just 1 across all surfaces. On the other hand, Tsitsipas has played 20 matches in 2024, winning 14 of them.

The 22-year-old Sinner has hit 59 winners in his first three matches, and his serve has been broken once so far. However, Sinner has spent over 5 hours on the court so far in Monte Carlo. Tsitsipas has spent 5 and a half hours, even though he has played one more match than Sinner. The former World No.3 has hit 77 winners but has also committed 13 double faults so far in the event.

Sinner looks to be the favorite this time against Tsitsipas. He will need to perfect his lobs and returns to deny Tsistsipas a chance of reaching the final at the Monte Carlo Masters for the third time. Sinner will be tested in his first big match on clay this season.