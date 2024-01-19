Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka Australian Open Match Prediction: Former Champion Faces Her Toughest Test

Victoria Azarenka reacts during her semifinal win against Jelena Ostapenko at the BNP Paribas in Indian Wells, Calif., on October 15, 2021. Azarenka Vs Ostapenko Bnp Paribas2165 and Sep 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates after match point against Iga Swiatek of Poland (not pictured) on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Australian Open is set for a blockbuster third-round clash in the women’s section. Jelena Ostapenko is set to face off against Victoria Azarenka in a showcase event at the Australian Open. Both the former Grand Slam winners have looked at their best so far in the tournament.

Jelena Ostapenko has faced two Australians in the first two round so far. The Latvian has impressed with her dominant displays as she brushed aside Kimberly Birrell in straight sets in the first round. However, in her second round clash, Ostapenko needed three sets to win against Ajla Tomljanovic. Tomljanovic was supported by a loud home crowd but could not beat the inspired Latvian star.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka has taken a tougher route to get to the third round. The Belarussian star won both her first two matches in three sets thrillers. Azarenka had to dig deep to move past Camila Giorgi in the first round. The former Australian Open champion won the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the next round. In the second round, Azarenka defeated Clara Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a clash with Jelena Ostapenko.

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko have faced off against each other on three occasions, with the Belarussian dominating the matches. Azarenka is leading the head-to-head 3-0, with her latest win coming in Brisbane International 2024. The SportsRush predicts Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko recent form before Australian Open 2024

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko have both been in fine form coming into the Australian Open. The duo faced off at the start of the season in Brisbane when Azarenka won the match in three sets. However, since that defeat, Ostapenko is unbeaten in all her matches. The Latvian won the title in Adelaide to prepare herself for the Australian Open. Ostapenko will go into the game on the back of a seven matches winning run.

Her opponent, Victoria Azarenka participated in the Brisbane International tournament as well. The Belarussian lost in the semi-final to Aryna Sabalenka. The former Australian Open winner in 2012 and 2013 will look to continue her good form against Jelena Ostapenko.