Jessica Pegula Maintains Incredible 2023 Record as American Breezes Past US Open Champion Coco Gauff at WTA Finals Cancun

Nov 4, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates winning her match against Coco Gauff (USA) on day seven of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Pegula marched into the final of the WTA Finals, with a win against Coco Gauff. The world number 5 won in straight sets to enter the first WTA Finals of her career. Pegula cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win against her fellow American and maintained a brilliant record in process. Pegula has not lost a single match this year when she won the first set.

Advertisement

The American continued her dominance over Gauff with a fairly straight forward victory at Cancun, Mexico. This was a staggering 50th win of the season for Pegula when she has won the first set. The American has been dominant after winning the first set.

In a rain interrupted semi-final, Jessica Pegula defeated her doubles partner Coco Gauff easily to reach the final. Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are vying for the other spot in the final. This was Pegula’s seventh consecutive win against a fellow top-10 rival. The American extended her head to head record against Gauff to 3-1 following her semi-final win.

Advertisement

The American women’s players has an amazing record at the WTA Finals. Serena Williams is leading the pack with four titles. This run included three consecutive titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Now, Pegula will look to add her name to the list of WTA Finals winner American players.

Victoria Azarenka holds the record of going most games unbeaten after winning the first set. The Belarusian won 60 consecutive games after winning the first set in 2012. The year 2012 was a breakthrough year for Azarenka as the youngster won her maiden Grand Slam title and followed it up with two Olympic gold medals.

In 2001, Lindsay Ann Davenport, the American tennis star stayed unbeaten for 53 matches after winning the first set. Pegula has a chance to match and extend these records.

Jessica Pegula awaits Swiatek or Sabalenka in the final

After beating Coco Gauff in the semis, Pegula now awaits either world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka or world number 2, Iga Swiatek. Although Pegula has enjoyed a fairly comfortable win in the semi-final, her potential final promises to be a tough outing.

Iga Swiatek has been in terrific form, blowing away opponents in straights sets. The Polish star even served US Open Champion, Coco Gauff a bagel set in group match. However, the world number 1, Aryna Sabalenka will be a tough nut to crack in what promises to be an epic match.