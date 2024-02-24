HomeSearch

Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Rio Open 2024 1st Semi-Final: Cerundolo Aims to Silence Brazilian Crowd

Tanmay Roy
Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo 2024 Rio Open Semifinal 1 Prediction

Images Credits: © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The Rio Open 2024 quarterfinals are finally over. The semi-finalists are Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo, and Mariano Navone from Argentina, and Cameron Norrie from Great Britain. In the first semi-final, we have the Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo match scheduled on Saturday, February 24 at 3 PM ET.

Proving The SportsRush prediction correct, Sebastian Baez defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. In the other quarter-final, Francisco Cerundolo defeated Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the semifinals. The SportsRush’s Baez vs Cerundolo prediction is in favor of the Argentine winning.

The Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo match will take place on the outdoor clay courts of the Quadra Guga Kuerten Tennis Court in Rio. The weather in Rio has been slightly on the rise, with 33 degrees Celsius expected around 5 pm. The wind speed will be 13 km/h, humidity will be 65%, and precipitation will be 5%.

Where to watch Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo live?

The American viewers can watch the match live on Tennis Channel. It will stream on Sky Sports in the UK.

What is the Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Sebastian Baez and Francisco Cerundolo stands at 2-2. They first faced each other at the 2018 Argentina F6, where Cerundolo won 6-1, 6-3. Next time at the 2021 Concepcion Challenger, where Sebastian Baez beat Cerundolo 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5).

The same year, at the Campinas Challenger, Sebastian Baez beat Francisco Cerundolo again by 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. They last met at the 2022 Nordea Open in Bastad, where Cerundolo won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

What is the Sebastian Baez ranking?

The Sebastian Baez ranking is 30th in the ATP rankings in men’s singles. But his opponent Francisco Cerundolo has a stronger  ranking of No.22 in the world.

Where did Francisco Cerundolo play college tennis?

Francisco Cerundolo played college tennis at the University of South Carolina in 2018. He started playing tennis at the age of 5 as his parents run a tennis academy in Buenos Aires. Cerundolo also pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Palermo.

