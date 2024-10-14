Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Guaranteed to Get Richer by $1.5 Million at 6 Kings Slam 2024

The upcoming exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, the 6 Kings Slam, is set to capture the attention of the entire tennis community. The tournament has generated significant interest due to the participation of legendary players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. While their presence will undoubtedly boost viewership numbers, it’s worth noting that they are also paid a fortune to grace the court.

All six participants — Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune — will be paid a guaranteed $1.5 million each for their appearance in the exhibition tournament. Whoever ends up on the champion’s throne will see his earnings further increase, with the winner set to receive a whopping $6 million.

As of now, Rafa’s biggest prize money cheque, $3.85 million, came in 2019, when he clinched his fourth US Open title after beating Daniil Medvedev. Novak, on the other hand, won $3 million after lifting the US Open title last year, and it remains his highest prize money win so far.

The amount promised to the 6 Kings Slam winner is the largest ever prize money being given in the history of tennis. No other Grand Slam has ever provided the winner with such a substantial sum of money. The prize money, which is nearly twice the amount Sinner won after his US Open victory ($3.6 million), justifies the participation of some of the best tennis players in the world.

Nadal’s near-miss in a past Saudi Arabia exhibition match

Back in 2018, Rafa and Novak were scheduled for a $2 million exhibition game in Saudi Arabia. However, the match was called off when Nadal decided to withdraw, causing quite a stir in the tennis world.

The Spaniard cited an ankle injury as the reason for his absence. However, some conspiracy theorists speculated that his decision was connected to the killing of a prominent Saudi journalist in Istanbul, which occurred a few weeks before Nadal’s announcement.

After a long wait, his supporters will finally see him in action during the 6 Kings Slam. Given that the King of Clay will retire from the sport next month after the Davis Cup, this tournament will be his penultimate professional assignment. With this in mind, tennis enthusiasts will be eager to catch every last bit of action from the Spanish superstar.