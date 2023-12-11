“It was Mostly Hostile Environments for Me” – Novak Djokovic Claims Tough Crowds Push Him to Play His Best Tennis

Speaking on the American news show 60 Minutes, Novak Djokovic opened up about playing in front of partisan audiences. He said the pressure is higher when the crowd is not in your support, which is how it has been for him for large parts of his career. However, the Serb claimed it enabled him to produce his best tennis.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic has always battled the perception of being less likeable than his Big 3 counterparts, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Even on neutral grounds, viewers often cheer on the World No.1’s opponents while jeering him. While he has gradually won over more fans and found widespread acceptance as the GOAT after his 2023 season, a significant section of global audiences has still not warmed up to him.

In the interview with 60 Minutes (via CBS Sports), Djokovic said a match becomes more stressful when the crowd is not on your side. However, he laughed and claimed that he rarely had audience support throughout his career. Hence, he said he learnt to flourish under such pressure.

Advertisement

“The amount of pressure and stress is so much higher if you have crowd against you. Absolutely. But (laugh) for most of my career, it was mostly hostile environments for me. I kind of learn(t) how to thrive in that environment.”

Djokovic said crowds not being in his favour gets the best tennis out of him. He cheekily remarked that despite this, he prefers having the fans’ support.

“And people think that it’s actually better if, if they don’t like me so that it kind of gets the best out of me in terms of tennis. It did happen. But at the same time, I actually enjoy more (laugh) being in an environment where, you know, I have nice, nice support.”

Bursting onto the scene much later than Federer and Nadal, he was initially seen as an interloper in their duopoly. Later, incidents like his anti-vaccination controversies and his 2020 US Open disqualification further alienated him from a chunk of the viewers. Regardless, he remains widely loved by many and his achievements increase his fan-following every year.

Novak Djokovic admits being ‘ashamed’ for breaking rackets

Another reason Djokovic’s detractors cite for not liking him is his alleged impulsive behaviour. While he is not a hothead by any means, he has had his share of meltdowns and racket smashes.

Advertisement

In the interview, Djokovic touched upon this and accepted responsibility for the rackets he has broken. He admitted he feels ashamed of doing that and said he is a flawed person but accepts himself as he is.

“Well, look, you know, I, I have broken rackets in my life, you know. No doubt about it. And I’m not proud about that. And I’m ashamed of myself when I do that, no doubt. But at the same time, you know, I accept myself as a flawed human being.”

Novak Djokovic let his tennis do the talking and converted many critics into fans over the years. With 24 Grand Slams and a bucketload of other records, he has statistically become the greatest men’s tennis player ever.