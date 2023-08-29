“Must Be Horrible if Nick Kyrgios Is Calling You Out”: Fans Mock Aussie for His Response to US Open Controversy Between Thiem and Bublik

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The opening day of the US Open brought with it high-quality tennis, some shocking results and some controversy. Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Bublik in straight sets in what was the Austrian’s first Grand Slam victory since 2021 when he reached the fourth round of Australian Open. Bublik passed a sly comment about Thiem’s injury record during the match which was picked up by the camera and the video went viral. Nick Kyrgios was one of the players to criticize Bublik for his comments and it got a mixed response on social media.

Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy. His unfiltered comments, unorthodox antics, and charismatic on-court demeanor have made him a polarizing figure within the tennis community. Often engaged in debates and banter with fellow players and fans alike, Kyrgios’ social media presence is a virtual playground for tennis enthusiasts and this incident at the US Open presented as another perfect opportunity for the fans’ to share their opinion on the Australian.

The Incident that ignited Kyrgios’ response

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Bublik were engaged in the opening round battle at the US Open. Thiem defeated the 25th seed 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to secure a place in the next round of the tournament. The controversy came about in the second set when Bublik was caught murmuring to himself, “I’m f**king sick of getting all these disabled people back in their career,” aiming a dig at Thiem’s long injury lay-off after a wrist injury. The video got viral on Twitter and player’s and fans’ alike started to share their opinion.

Nick Kyrgios tweeted “This is lowkey horrible” in response to that video and criticized Bublik for his comments. Kyrgios’ tweet, however, did not escape its own dose of playful banter. Fans, recognizing his own history of controversial moments, took the opportunity to respond with humorous comments, highlighting the irony in Kyrgios’ commentary.

As Kyrgios’ tweet gained momentum, tennis fans flooded social media platforms with a mix of amusement, agreement, and jest. While some fans lauded Kyrgios for his blunt honesty and willingness to call out what he perceived as unsportsmanlike behavior, others couldn’t resist pointing out the humorous irony of the situation.

Tennis fans enjoy the irony in Kyrgios’s tweet

The Thiem-Bublik incident served as the perfect canvas for Kyrgios to express his candid take on the matter, prompting fans to engage in a light-hearted yet spirited dialogue around the comment. Some fans believed the Australian was right to point out the unsportsmanlike comments of Bublik while some felt Kyrgios should look at his behavior first before commenting on others.

Dominic Thiem downplayed the claim in his post match conference saying he does not want to talk about it and just focus on facing his next opponent.

“It is? Yeah, it’s a tough saying, you know, something you shouldn’t say in general, you know, just out of respect. Yeah, maybe he didn’t mean it that way or whatever. But, yeah, what can I say about it? “

Bublik made that claimed remark because, in addition to losing to Thiem, who had injured his wrist in 2021, he also lost to Gael Monfils in the Citi Open, who was returning from an injury earlier this season. This season, the world No. 27 also lost twice to former Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.