Coco Gauff vs Anna Kalinskaya Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Match

The quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 have served up some exciting ties. One of them will be the Coco Gauff vs Anna Kalinskaya clash at the Center Court in Dubai. This will be the first-ever clash between the duo, adding more drama to a potentially riveting contest.

Coco Gauff has had a mixed run since her US Open 2023 victory on home soil. She was defeated by the eventual champion, Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 and was knocked out in the opening round at the Doha Open 2024 tournament that followed, by Katerina Siniakova. She is looking to regain her lost confidence at the Dubai Tennis Championships and has started off well by not dropping a set so far in the competition.

On the other hand, her opponent Anna Kalinskaya, has been in fine form herself. The Russian started the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 as a qualifier and needed two wins to enter the main draw. Since the first round, the Russian has looked at her best as she is yet to drop a set in the tournament as well. Kalinskaya also got a headline win against Jelena Ostapenko in the last round to set up a Coco Gauff vs Anna Kalinskaya quarter-final clash.

Coco Gauff will enter the match as a favorite to continue her brilliant form and could prove too much for a resilient Anna Kalinskaya. The SportsRush predicts Coco Gauff to win in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Coco Gauff is favorite at 1.30 compared to Kalinskaya’s 3.00.

The weather in Dubai will be around 24 degrees Celsius with clear skies. The match will be live on Tennis Channel across the United States from 11.40 am ET on Thursday, 22 February.