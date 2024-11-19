“My Glucose Was High”: Serena Williams Jokes About When She Fell in Love With Alexis Ohanian

Feb 10, 2018; Asheville, NC, USA; Serena Williams (L) (USA), Alexis Ohanian and baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. at the Fed Cup match between Venus Williams (USA) against Arantxa Rus (NED) (not pictured) at U.S. Cellular Center. Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

After seven years of their marriage, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams took to Instagram to let their followers in on certain secrets of their relationship. This honest conversation revealed that the WTA star was the first among the two to confess her love.

Ohanian kickstarted the “SpikeSessions” episode by asking Williams if she remembered what their first meal together was. While asking this question, the business tycoon also recollected that this was their first date when the tennis legend brought two chaperones along.

“What was our first date meal? This is in fact the first date where you had two chaperones with you – your agent and your assistant,” Ohanian said.

Just before the video revealed that the two shared a Poulet roti frites together, Serena justified why she brought her agent and assistant along with her – she was unsure about Ohanian.

“Yeah because I didn’t know you and I didn’t know your game, I didn’t know what you were about. I had to bring back up,” Williams admitted.

At this moment, the duo’s conversation also disclosed that Serena was the one to say “I love you” first. Seemingly blushing after revealing this information on her social media, Williams hilariously added that her glucose level was high when she confessed her love. “My glucose was high,” Serena said.

Hello Lingo – a health tracking app – smartly used intimate details from the power couple’s personal life to endorse their brand.

Williams and Ohanian endorse Hello Lingo

Hello Lingo was smart in shifting the conversation from the duo’s relationship to “glucose”. The change in this conversation prompted Ohanian to promote the brand.

“I am now at 130 and Lingo just suggested I take a break and do 15 squats,” Ohanian said during the integration of the brand.

This is the first time that Williams and Ohanian are jointly endorsing a brand on their social media platforms. However, they have been part of multiple business ventures earlier.

The power couple, who have their respective venture capital firms, are co-investors in several sporting teams such as the NWSL’s Angel City FC and TGL – the tech-infused golf league established by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.